They have a new head coach to Ron Rivera, but past coaching changes have given no assurance that the Redskins will eventually recover.

The trade of longtime left striker Trent Williams on Saturday, who raised eyebrows around the NFL, was more of a good game than a good comeback. While those looking for Burgundy and gold might be disappointed with the end result of too long a process, ending the drama surrounding Williams was important for the Redskins to pursue their future.

It’s a future that seems a bit bright with the arrival of Rivera and the second choice in the Chase Young draft. If Ohio State’s must-have rusher lives up to expectations and some of their other draft picks materialize, the Redskins could finally become a contender and add intrigue to NFC East.

The Redskins gave Williams, one of the best left tackles in the league, the 49ers for a fifth round pick this year and a third round next year. On the surface, it’s not really a comeback for Williams – a seven-time selection of Pro Bowl, team leader and face of the franchise. But Williams’ relationship with the Redskins had deteriorated to the point that he spent the entire 2019 season in a contractual dispute and had to be moved. Rivera did not need the luggage.

As Williams turns 49 to replace Joe Staley, who announced his retirement on Saturday after 13 seasons, the Redskins drafted the LSU against Saahdiq Charles in the fourth round on Saturday. He continued what turned out to be an intriguing project for the Redskins, who finished 3-13 last year after Jay Gruden left after a 0-5 start.

Rivera, who spent almost nine seasons in Carolina, was brought in to change the culture in Washington after the dismissal of Gruden and general manager Bruce Allen. Taking Young was a no-brainer. The pass rusher impact should be an instant headache for NFC East defensive coordinators.

The Giants have had to rescue Georgian striker Andrew Thomas, knowing that he will face Young at least twice a year for the next decade.

“I think we took the guy who will impact not only his position group, not just the linebackers, not just the [defensive backs], but I think the whole football team, “said Rivera of Young.

While the acquisition of Young is expected to provide immediate returns, it is on the offense that Washington has perhaps made its biggest gains. After having had no choice in the second round, the Redskins led Memphis multi-purpose forward Antonio Gibson in the third round, and used two fourth round choices to claim Charles and WR Liberty’s Antonio Gandy-Golden. Washington added offensive lineman Keith Ismael of San Diego State and LB Khaleke Hudson of Michigan with two selections in the fifth round.

After selecting Young, prioritizing the attacking side of the ball was necessary to give sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins the best chance of succeeding. Gibson played the ball carrier and wide catcher in Memphis where he scored 14 touchdowns on 77 career hits. His versatility should bring a dynamic element to the offensive with his great playing capacity. Meanwhile, Gandy-Golden measures 6 feet 4 inches, 223 pounds, and uses his size and length to break tackles and add yards after capturing.

Look, nobody really knows at this point if Charles will be close to filling the huge shoes left by Williams. But Chase adds to an already talented defensive line loaded with first round picks and quarterback Dwayne Haskins now has extra protection and extra weapons.

The Redskins will not be long the mat of NFC East.