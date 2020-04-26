NFL Draft: Two Trojans Selected Are Least Numerous in USC Since 2002

In the annals of NFL history, no school has been more successful in translating talent into choice than USC.

The Trojans entered this year’s draft with a record number of 509 players selected, five more than any other program. Their 81 first round selections were tied with Ohio State for the most.

But this place at the top of the university football pantheon almost escaped the reach of the USC this weekend, because only two Trojans were selected in the project, the least for the USC since 2002. Only once in the modern project era (1998), the USC had fewer than two players chosen.

Left tackle Austin Jackson was selected 18th overall by the Miami Dolphins and wideout Michael Pittman Jr. landed on the Indianapolis Colts with the 34th choice. Since 2015, Trojans have not picked two players that high.

But Pittman’s selection early Friday marked the conclusion of USC’s participation in this project. Linebacker John houston, defensive end Christian Rector and attacking tackle Drew Richmond were not drafted, but Houston signed on Saturday with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. Rector and Richmond are also expected to sign soon.

Aside from the silent project, the USC still has a tenuous hold on history. Although his long-standing record is just a thread. With six players drafted this weekend, Notre-Dame hit one of the USC 511 records.

His first-round record total dropped already on Thursday when Ohio State saw three players drafted in the round, including two in the first three. That doesn’t count as first overall choice Joe Burrow, who was transferred from the state of Ohio to the state of Louisiana. The Buckeyes now have 84 to 82 USC first round caps.

As Ohio State surpassed USC in the first round picks and Notre Dame moved closer to its overall record, LSU was the big winner in this project. The Tigers, led by former USC assistant Ed Orgeron, had selected 14 players, three more than USC in a single draft.

Despite its leading program having only two players selected, the Pac-12 was only surpassed by the Southeast Conference (63) and Big Ten (47) in terms of players drafted with 32. The Utah led the conference with seven picks, while Oregon (four), California (three), Colorado (three), Oregon State (three) and UCLA (three) all had more draft players than the USC.