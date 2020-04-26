New Yorker Dan Fiorito eager to lead Staten Island Yankees

Take a look at Dan Fiorito’s biography in the Yankees media guide and it reads like a New York baseball love story.

Born in Yonkers, where he still lives; Fordham Prep in the Bronx for high school; Manhattanville College for purchase; four seasons as a Yankees minor league player; two as a coach and one as a manager in the Gulf Coast League.

The memories engraved in his mind are linked to the Yankees at the previous Yankee Stadium and Derek Jeter being his favorite player, adding to his New York atmosphere.

Another New York chapter was ready to be written this summer when Fiorito, 29, was to manage the Staten Island Yankees.

“Of course, being a New Yorker and knowing how important the Yankees mean to us is being in the state. It would be a special feeling to be at home and to be part of the whole tradition. It’s going to be special and hopefully my fingers crossed that the season is coming, ” Fiorito recently told the Syracuse Post, where he is with his wife Elizabeth and his in-laws. “I wanted my whole career to go to Staten Island, to be a part of it and for the family to come to the games and all that. Pray that we will have a chance this year. “

Although the NY-Penn League was not due to start before the June draft, Fiorito was in Tampa to work at the minor league complex and helped in the major league camp during spring training. When COVID-19 stopped spring training, Fiorito left Florida for northern New York State. Now the draft will take place sometime before July 21, and no one can predict if or when the NY-Penn League or any other league will open.

Instead of working with players under the Florida sun, Fiorito remains digitally connected with the Yankees system. The process, he says, has been instructive.

“The Yankees are doing a ton of work to make this time worthwhile, whether it’s continuing education, quantitative analysis or learning from different departments,” said Fiorito, who ran the Yankees club. East (18-29) at the Gulf Coast League last summer. “It was a very good informative moment for all the coaches. We apply everything and try to make the most of this time. Obviously, this is a really difficult time, but the communication has been incredible in terms of how we are going to work and how we are going to learn. Watch the video of the players you had or will have and stay in touch with them. We learn from all the different departments we have, from analytical staff to mental conditioning and nutrition, everyone has something to do. “

Towards the end of his minor league career – in which Fiorito played 326 single-A, double-A and triple-A games after being knocked out of Manhattanvile, where he was selected by the American team ABCA in the third team. in 2012 – Fiorito started planning his next baseball stage.

“I started to think about how I wanted to manage,” said Fiorito, who was a defensive coach for Single-A Pulaski in 2017 and Single-A Charleston in 2018. “With all the great coaches I had around , I wanted to impact the players. This is something I wanted to do with all the players. “

Submit your questions to the Yankees here for an answer in a future mail

Playing for managers Luis Sojo and Tony Franklin and working with infield coordinator Carlos Mendoza with miners gave Fiorito the management bug.

“The great thing for me was to learn all the different positions,” said Fiorito, who started out as a shortstop but ultimately played first, second and third as 6’4 “and 215 pounds . “This is something that I owe a lot to my managers over time and to Carlos Mendoza. Personally, teaching myself the first, second and third positions, I had never played in my life. I was able to learn an incredible amount from him. He has a passion for improving us all. I have been fortunate enough to be with him for as many years as I have. “

If there is a season on Staten Island, Fiorito will manage his second year at 29 but explained that where he could possibly head does not come into play.

“I don’t think about the way. I think about what we can do. All of the coaches have the same goal, helping the players to improve,” said Fiorito. “But I’m lucky to manage at one young age because it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. The fact that I do it earlier is even better. “