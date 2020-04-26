Magic day with the legend of the Lakers as part of the coronavirus fundraising

As Magic Johnson strolled through the trophy room inside his house, he offered anyone looking at his Instagram post the chance to spend a few days with him.

Lakers legend has said that he would be going to your city to spend an hour with you at your home, work, or “kid’s bar mitzvah”. He would then take you to Los Angeles to play it in a game of H.O.R.S.E. at the Staples Center, dine with you and 10 friends, drop your friends in a luxury suite to watch a Lakers game, and take yourself to the side of the field before ending your trip to his trophy room.

Johnson offered this experience as part of Michael Rubin’s “All In Challenge”. Rubin, a partner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, had the idea on April 10 to raise $ 100 million to feed people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. To reach this high figure, he needed his friends to offer him more than signed tickets and souvenirs.

“I wanted everyone to carpet, which was not just a gift of something you can normally buy,” said Rubin. “People inherently knew what it meant. Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro donated a role in a Martin Scorsese film, Meek Mill donated his Rolls Royce Phantom and Magic was one of the first. When I called him, he said, “I was one of those kids who didn’t know where my next meal was coming from. Of course, I’m fully committed. »»

Johnson article had a high bid of $ 60,000 on Friday night and is one of 215 auction items because the challenge raised more than $ 19 million over 10 days, with 100% of the funds raised going directly to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Hungry Children.

“I could never help find a vaccine,” said Rubin. “There are gigantic pharmaceutical companies that do this. For me, that was the big problem that required a giant shake. … One of the biggest problems in the aftermath of this pandemic is hunger, and we are raising this money for the four main anti-hunger organizations. “

Many other Los Angeles sports figures have also accepted the challenge. Clippers coach Doc Rivers offers someone the chance to be their assistant coach for a match, Dodgers director Dave Roberts hosted the Dodger Stadium for someone to play a seven-game softball game between two teams of 25 in front of a crowd of 500 friends, and Will Ferrell, co-owner and actor of LAFC offers someone the chance to sit next to them in the owner’s dressing room at Banc of California Stadium for a game.