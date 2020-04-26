Kim Jong Un’s health uncertain, attention is focused on powerful sister Kim Yo Jong

The male-dominated Kim Dynasty in North Korea may be on the verge of handing over the keys to the hermit kingdom to a woman.

With speculation swirling about Kim Jong Un’s health, all eyes turned to his closest sister and confidante, Kim Yo Jong, as his most likely successor.

Yo Jong may not have the bizarre, high-fade bouffants of three generations of male family leaders, but she shares her brother’s secret and penchant for targeting political opponents

However, many things about it remain a mystery.

Yo Jong’s age is not exactly clear, even if we think that she is in her thirties, a few years younger than Jong Un.

She kept a low profile, only last month when she released her first public statement, make fun of south korea like a “scary barking dog” for opposing a live action military demonstration.

But she’s still active enough behind the scenes to suggest that she would serve with an iron fist. Like other officials in North Korea, she was blacklisted by the US Treasury in 2017 for “serious human rights abuses”.

Yo Jong has a reputation for aggressively pushing North Korean propaganda and was among those responsible who worked to “adopt rigid censorship policies and conceal his inhuman and oppressive behavior,” the department said at the time.

“Among the ruling elite in the North, Kim Yo Jong has the best chance of inheriting power, and I think that possibility is over 90%,” said an analyst with the Associated Press.

Yo Jong may have to fight with his other brother, Kim Jong Chol for power – although he was already overlooked when their father chose Kim as their next in line to serve.

She has been regularly observed alongside her brother during public appearances and is involved in relations with Washington and South Korea, whose media nicknamed her “Ivanka Trump of North Korea”.

Perhaps her most important moment in the spotlight came during the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, where she was a delegate and sat alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

In the late 1990s, she joined Kim Jong Un to attend elementary school in Bern, Switzerland. The two lived in a private home with staff and bodyguards, according to North Korea Leadership Watch.

Little is known about her life between her stay in Switzerland and 2007, when she started playing a role in the ruling party, other than that she would have been the favorite of her father, Kim Jong Il, who reigned from 1994 to his death in 2011.

“She’s gotten a lot more serious,” “Michael Madden, government consultant who runs the North Korea Leadership Watch website, tell the New Yorker.

“When you see pictures of her on the reception lines, she smiles, a pretty young sympathetic woman, but when she is out of those lines, the smile disappears and she even looks like Kim Jong Il.”

Yo Jong is said to be the first woman to rule North Korea since his grandfather Kim Il-sung founded the country in 1948.

With post wires