‘Judge Judy’ announcer Jerry Bishop dies at 84

Jerry Bishop, veteran radio personality who was the off-camera presenter of the audience television program “Judge Judy”, died Tuesday after a brief illness. He was 84 years old.

Bishop’s death was confirmed by his granddaughter Allison Rosenbloom, who said he suffered from heart complications and kidney failure.

Bishop, a Bel-Air resident, had a career as a radio personality in Los Angeles for three decades. He made his radio debut in Hartford, Connecticut, at the WDRC station and moved to the west coast in 1963, landing at the KCBQ in San Diego. Two years later, he moved to Los Angeles to join KLAC.

Bishop joined KFI in 1969 when it was the first “middle of the road” station in the Los Angeles market. During his five-year stay there, he co-hosted “Sports Phone,” a calling program that preceded the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game broadcast by the station. He then moved to KIIS, where he partnered with Tom Murphy to host the “Tom and Jerry Show” in 1979.

Bishop launched a successful voiceover career in the mid-1970s, serving as an announcer for the syndicated game show “Cross-Wits” and the NBC variety series “Dick Clark’s Live Wednesday”. He has been heard on commercials for several national brands and has aired commercials for ABC, NBC and Disney Channel.

Bishop signed with “Judge Judy” when it launched 24 years ago and has remained a familiar element during its run as the most watched series of the day. Rosenbloom said he recorded his last voiceover session for the program several weeks ago before entering the hospital.

“His voice was powerful, soothing and caring, three qualities he embodied so well,” said judge Judy Sheindlin in a statement. “Everyone loved him. He had a heart of gold and a generous spirit. I loved it and I will miss it. “

Judge Judith Sheindlin on “Judge Judy”. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Bishop was born Gerald Blume on October 19, 1935 in Hartford. He graduated in broadcasting journalism from Emerson College before embarking on his radio career. He married Velma Joan Leventhal in 1956. She died in 2007.

With Allison Rosenbloom, Bishop is survived by his three daughters, Karen Rosenbloom, Michelle Carriker and Stephanie Blume, grandchildren Brandon Rosenbloom and Zachary Carriker, and one brother, Daniel Blume.