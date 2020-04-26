Jerry Bishop, advertiser on ‘Judge Judy’ for 24 years died at 84

Jerry Bishop, who announced the iconic daytime broadcast of judge Judy for 24 years, died Tuesday after granddaughter, heart complications and kidney failure told the Hollywood Reporter.

He was 84 years old.

The bishop of Hartford, Connecticut, graduated in audiovisual journalism from Emerson College, before going on radio.

In 1963, he began working at the KCBQ in San Diego, moving two years later to KLAC in Los Angeles with his wife, Velma Joan Leventhal, who died in 2007.

Bishop signed to work with Judge Judy Sheindlin when his show was first broadcast in 1996.

He remained a permanent part of the show until his death. “Everyone loved him … He had a heart of gold and a generous spirit. I loved it and I will miss it, ”Sheindlin said in a statement.