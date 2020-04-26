Jameis Winston to sign with Saints after Buccaneers exit

Jameis Winston stays on NFC South.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the New Orleans Saints are finalizing a one-year deal, according to several reports.

Winston, the top overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, will likely end up against quarterback Taysom Hill as a replacement for Drew Brees. Having Winston as a traditional backup would also allow the Saints to use Hill more freely as a gadget player.

Winston, 26, spent five seasons in Tampa Bay, making history in 2019 with the very first campaign of 30 NFL touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He will now face his former team twice a year, with the new Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady under the center after 20 years and six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

Brady, 42, joined the Buccaneers in March, signing a two-year, $ 50 million agency contract. Tampa Bay also acquired former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski in a trade with New England last week.

Winston isn’t the only quarterback the Saints have added to their lineup this weekend. The Saturday, they chose Tommy Stevens from Mississippi State in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

New Orleans lost quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to free agency. He accepted a $ 63 million, three-year contract with divisional rival Carolina Panthers.