Jake Fromm’s plunge into the NFL Draft 2020 ends with an intriguing choice of Bills

At least he was not Mr. Irrelevant.

Jake Fromm may have fallen short of his projection as a third-round pick, diving deep into day three, but the Bills saw what the others didn’t see, taking on the former quarterback from the Georgia star in the fifth round (167th overall), possibly hoping to prepare him as a backup for Josh Allen.

There were questions about the 6 foot 2 inch arm’s lack of strength and mobility, but he was a winner, leading Georgia to three consecutive SEC SEC crowns and throwing 78 touchdown passes in just 18 interceptions and completing 63, 3% of his passes in the first conference in the country over three seasons. In an ironic twist, Fromm was chosen after Jacob Eason, whom he defeated in Georgia. Eason was transferred to Washington and was selected in the fourth round (122nd overall) by the Colts.

Perhaps the Bills have the same philosophy as the Eagles, who surprised most experts by taking Jalen Hurts in the second round. ESPN insider Adam Schefter said during the project that the teams told him it was more important to have quality backup during the new coronavirus pandemic.

“I think the teams are looking to secure the most important position in this sport and that’s why the Eagles [drafted Hurts]Said Schefter.