Interrupted season: Throws a curved ball, Jared Jones adds one

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Jared Jones

School: La Mirada

Sport: Baseball, pitcher

Key statistics: He was 2-1 with a earned average of 0.82 and 28 strikeouts in 17 innings when this season was interrupted. He went 7-1 with a BPM of 0.77 in 2019.

Summer plans: He will prepare for the Major League Baseball draft.

Fall plans: He will sign a professional contract or enroll at the University of Texas, where he could join Lucas Gordon of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

On life without sport:

“All my life, I grew up in sport. Even when I was a kid, when I finished the baseball season, I played a different sport. All my life since I was 5 years old, I play sports. “

The creative means he deploys to stay in shape:

“I have a gym at home. When I have to throw, I call Darius Perry, my old catcher or my father. “

The secret behind its characteristic cursor:

“I have just started to launch my first year. I continued to work there. I have a three-quarter arm slit, and this arm slit and the way I turn it turn out pretty well.

How stopping sport changed his vision:

“You really get more than one love [of] the sport. Not playing for a month tears me apart. “

The highlight of his career in high school:

“I will never forget the second year in which we played 12-13 innings against Woodbridge. I came in relief and threw seven innings, removed 13 hits and had a great starting slam. “

The new thing he tries with his spare time:

“I’m learning to throw a curve ball because I need a fourth throw.”

Video interviews of each athlete are available at latimes.com/sports/highschool.