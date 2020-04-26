Interrupted season: Aly Kaneshiro gets the college she wants, not the finish

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Aly Kaneshiro

School: Santa Clarita Hart

Sport: Softball, catcher

Key statistics: Beat .514 with three circuits and 10 RBIs for 9-2 Hart

Summer plans: Will play the travel ball

Fall plans: Will attend Stanford

Regarding a canceled season:

“It is not easy. I love my team. I think we would have had a special year. There are a thousand ways in which our season could have been shortened, but we did not expect that to be the case. . It was shocking. It was overwhelming. “

By changing your choice of college:

“I was originally hired for UC Davis as a second year student. I continued to work hard to see where it was leading me. Everything happens for a reason. Stanford came and it has always been my dream school. “

How she practices:

“You have to work with what you have. Fortunately, I have my two brothers at home. The two played baseball. I play wrestling with them or my father. “

Are his brothers throwing loud enough:

“Surprisingly, they are able to follow.”

The creative things she does with her spare time:

“I’m trying to make a 2,000 piece puzzle. It’s a very slow pace. I also discovered that I could draw somewhat. I have watched my Netflix excessively. “

What he misses most:

“The atmosphere, the camaraderie, the competition. That’s all that makes this sport so great. “

The lessons she learned:

“I learned to never take anything for granted. You don’t realize exactly what you have until it’s gone. I took many things for granted. “

Where she sees herself in 10 years:

“I hope to have a family, to have a job where I can help other people. I want to enter the medical field. “

