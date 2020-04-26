Indonesia late in battle against coronaviruses

The president’s herbal remedy has not worked, and the cost is high throughout Indonesia: medical workers wear raincoats and garbage bags to guard against a deadly disease. The gravediggers find it difficult to follow a wave of coffins wrapped in plastic . And an army of migrant workers faces hunger as the economy slips into recession.

The fourth most populous country in the world is paying a heavy price for its late response to the coronavirus. The crisis, which could kill thousands more in the next month, was probably preventable, according to health workers and political experts.

The central government did not impose any major restrictions on movements and rallies until April 10, nearly six weeks after a dance teacher from West Java was identified as the first of thousands of COVID-19 Indonesian patients.

“We have had almost two months to prepare,” said Kamila Fitri, a doctor at a hospital in the capital Jakarta, the epicenter of the epidemic, who has not seen her house in a month because she does not want to risk infecting his parents and two younger siblings. “Compared to other countries, we reacted too late.”

Fitri and medical colleagues have been concerned since February that hospitals are overwhelmed in a country that has seven times less physicians per capita than in the United States. As countries in the region reported hundreds of cases, Indonesia appeared to be suspended in a state of denial – claiming that the nation of 270 million people was virus-free, despite its direct flights to the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus originated.

Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo downplayed the severity of the epidemic by using a Trump administration-style playbook in favor of preserving the economy, decimated by the lack of tourists in places like Bali. he touted unproven herbal remedy to ward off the disease and saw his Minister of Health attribute the lack of cases to the power of prayer .

In mid-March, when the gravity of the situation could not be ignored, Widodo said that his government knew from the start that the virus was dangerous but that it did not want to “Stir up the panic.”

A random strategy of social restrictions issued in some jurisdictions and rejected in others has emerged. The government also opposed the release of detailed case information – a reflection of leadership dominated by former military figures determined to maintain central authority. Dozens have been stopped under a draconian defamation law for posting comments deemed critical to the official response.

“As in many other countries, the Indonesian government was reluctant to deal with the magnitude of the impending pandemic,” said Ben Bland, program director for Southeast Asia at the Lowy Institute in Sydney, Australia . “But he maintained his willful blindness longer than the others, and when he did, his response was slow, piecemeal and confusing.”

This has taken its toll on doctors and nurses: “We are terrified,” said a general practitioner working at a public hospital in the coastal town of Labuan Bajo who did not want her name published because she was not not allowed to speak to a reporter. “We are using homemade face shields. Doctors are developing mild symptoms. Three have been quarantined.”

The government seems to hope in part that the Indonesians will be able to suffer another catastrophe in a country accustomed to earthquakes, tsunamis, sinking of ferries and plane crashes.

Composed of 17,000 islands spread over three time zones, the country had until recently only one coronavirus test center.

It has since increased the number of laboratories to 38, but tests per capita remain among the lowest in the world. The government has carried out around 50,000 tests since April 1, fueling widespread speculation that the number of cases of 8,211 (as of Friday) and the death toll of 689, including at least 26 doctors, is significantly higher.

Some point to the soaring funeral as proof that the numbers are not right. The 4,400 burials registered in Jakarta last month were 40% higher than any month since at least January 2018, Reuters reported after reviewing more than two years of statistics from the city’s Department of Parks and Cemeteries.

Researchers at the University of Indonesia warned that there could be 140,000 deaths and 1.5 million cases by May without the strict social distancing that was only introduced recently.

Some of these measures are deeply moving traditions in the largest Muslim-majority country in the world. The holy month of Ramadan, which started on Thursday, should be observed at home this year. Indonesians can no longer visit mosques or break the fast with family and friends in restaurants after sunset.

The annual exodus, or mudik, migrant workers taking place at the end of Ramadan has also been postponed. Known as the Idul Fitri mudik, migration generally clogs Indonesian roads as millions of people leave the capital.

The economic impact will be severe as workers are stranded in Jakarta with no way to earn money and rural communities are left without the financial assistance of returning parents.

“Those who mudik would bring money and gifts for family members home, ”said Charlotte Setijadi, anthropologist at Singapore Management University. “It is a way to maintain family ties through an urbanizing and changing Indonesia, so it is an important ritual for millions of people.”

Tumiyem, a 54-year-old street vendor who, like many Indonesians, has one name, said this year mudik her children and grandchildren had planned to visit her and her husband in Jakarata. With the trip now canceled, the vegetable seller says his main concern is to cut his income by three weeks.

“My friends here are also going through the same thing,” she said. “But I don’t complain because I know that other people live worse than us.”

Containing the coronavirus will be particularly difficult in Indonesia as few people can afford to stay indoors. Millions belong to the informal economy that lives from day to day.

Diro, a motorcycle driver in Jakarta who refused to provide his last name, said he would need government help if he couldn’t work. The postponement of mudik also means that the 25-year-old cannot return to his hometown in central Java and fall back on his family for support – which he is now reluctant to do.

“I am afraid of going home, I could spread the virus there,” he said. “I may look healthy, but I don’t know if the virus is already in me.”

Researchers say postponing migration will not matter if the epidemic is not contained in Jakarta, a city of more than 10 million people. According to Panji Hadisoemarto, Panji Hadisoemarto, according to Panji Hadisoemarto, the first data suggests that moves in mid-March to close schools and make office workers work at home contributed to reducing the reproduction rate of the disease to four ( which means that for each infected person, four others have contracted the disease). , epidemiologist at the Padjadjaran University School of Medicine in Bandung, Indonesia.

After the new measures were introduced on April 10, which included restricting gatherings of more than five people, the rate dropped to 1.2.

“I doubt that the social restrictions have been effective enough so far to bring the number of spawners to the level we want, which is less than 1,” said Hadisoemarto, who recommends extending the restrictions until June.

The country announced Friday that it will ban all domestic air and sea travel for at least the next five weeks.

Doctors at Labuan Bajo Public Hospital are preparing for an attack on infected migrants who have already left Jakarta. Dozens of people with COVID-19 symptoms have already entered, but confirming their status is almost impossible.

The doctor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said she had been waiting more than two weeks for the swab results to come back from Jakarta, 900 miles away.

“I don’t know if the tests are still viable because it’s been so long,” she said.

Requests for more personal protective equipment went unanswered. Staff are limited to one surgical mask per day. To overcome a shortage of coveralls, they wear raincoats. And instead of face shields, they stick sheets of clear plastic on their glasses.

“The central government did not take COVID seriously,” said the doctor. “So no one was prepared for this.”

Ladies’ special correspondent Alexander Sinaga in Jakarta contributed to this report.