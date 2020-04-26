How the super rich escape the coronavirus pandemic

Lisa Dahl scanned the horizon from the patio of one of her five restaurants, watching thick clouds cast shadows on red arrows that formed contours like desert skyscrapers.

The restaurateur stood in the silence of the afternoon, a rarity in Mariposa, presented as the best gourmet restaurant in a city about two hours from the south rim of the Grand Canyon. She thought about what life was like here on this terrace before the coronavirus.

By reservation only. New Yorker. Angelenos. Investment bankers. Technological entrepreneurs. They sipped stiff cocktails and took photos against a background so picturesque it looked like Photoshopped. While enjoying $ 48 veal chop bites, they shared how the next time they are in town, they should try the chocolate and orange chili pie without chili with vanilla ice cream. bourbon.

Such scenes have been relegated to nostalgia as a deadly pandemic has overturned an enclave that was once kept sequestered solely by money. But the virus has also revealed the gap between the wealthy and everyone in a nation whose disparities are marked by unprecedented unemployment and luxury cars running in the desert air.

Lisa Dahl in the outdoor seating area of ​​her Mariposa restaurant, one of five she owns in Sedona. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Dahl has adapted to Sedona’s reorganized lifestyle, setting up a delivery service for those who have flocked to their second homes in this desert valley to circumvent restrictions on staying at home.

“There are people who love food and are ready to spend,” Dahl said a recent afternoon as she rocked Leonardo, her Maltese poodle. “These are difficult times for many people, but many people are also very blessed.”

As the coronavirus continues its destructive journey across the United States, killing more than 53,000 people and devastating the economy – food bank lines are multiplying and about 26 million have filed for unemployment in what could become the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression – some wealthy Americans have activated pandemic escape plans.

They fled the big cities and headed for second homes or rentals of $ 8,000 a month in places like Sedona and the rural coastal areas of the Pacific Northwest. They arrive by personal travel buses, private planes and yachts.

On Fisher Island – a luxury 216-acre destination south of Miami Beach that is home to one of the richest postal codes in the country – management paid more than $ 30,000 for 1,200 employees and residents to test for anti-antibodies coronavirus. A similar test took place in the resort town of Telluride, Colorado. On the other hand, the governors of many states have struggled to obtain a sufficient number of tests.

Clockwise from the upper right corner: two private jets are parked at Sedona Airport, which is at the top of a mesa overlooking the city; the sun sets on Arizona State Route 89A through Sedona; Chapel of the Holy Cross; a door in front of the Chapel of the Holy Cross. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood billionaire David Geffen recently posted an Instagram photo of the sunset behind his 454-foot yacht in the Caribbean.

“Isolated in the Grenadines while avoiding the virus,” he captioned the photo. “I hope everyone stays safe.”

Faced with harsh criticism, he quickly made his account private.

Some quiet little towns have started to post “Keep Away” signs – a message to those fleeing the cities – and mayors have publicly urged people to stay away.

One recent afternoon at Sedona Airport, a strip of asphalt at the top of a mesa overlooking the city, three private jets were parked. The mayor of Sedona, Sandy Moriarty, appealed to potential visitors: please stay at home. She said to a local television station that she had seen photos of tourists on social media gathering at local campgrounds and popular hiking trails.

The sun is setting in Sedona, Arizona on a recent evening. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

“It’s incredible,” she said. “It’s really crowded – it’s too crowded.”

This stretch of Arizona has seen fewer than 100 cases diagnosed with coronavirus infection, but some locals fear the numbers may increase if too many people travel here. And that could mean more devastation, they worry, for residents who have already suffered heavy economic losses.

During the pandemic, Dahl said, it had to drop from 345 restaurant workers – among the largest employers in Sedona – to 45.

“This situation makes me suffer for my employees,” she said, noting that some have worked for her for over a decade. “I invested my heart in these restaurants, just like them.”

Last year, her five restaurants brought in $ 20 million, she said, and she was on track to have an even better year in 2020. Then came the epidemic and within days, she had to step back and adapt to a new reality.

One recent afternoon, Dahl developed a high-end version of a skincare set for two New York dermatologists. They are among her best customers, she said, and they had planned to leave Manhattan earlier this month for Sedona. She sent them some familiar tastes from her restaurants in Sedona – macaroons, marinara sauce and tomato soup.

People congegate atop the summit of the Airport Mesa Loop Trail. The city has urged people to practice social isolation. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A mile from Sedona, at Surf Pines, a gated community northwest of Portland, Oregon, is another haven of home, with homes overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Gina Sjolander, her husband, and their three adult children are crouching in their second home, where they spend the days playing board games, watching through the wind-blown dunes while the elk are walking, and ordering takeaway at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.

They come from the Seattle area – the first hot spot in the United States – where Lil ‘Jon Restaurant & Lounge has been part of their family for three generations.

The restaurant is closed for the moment.

“For us,” said Sjolander, “it hasn’t been too difficult.”

Head a few hours south along the coast to Lincoln City, Oregon, and you’ll find Diana Hardy, a cashier at a grocery store. She spends her days sweating behind a mask and wiping counters with bleach.

“I feel in danger every day,” said Hardy, 66, a coastal resident since 1986. “Those of us who live here full time and wait for them are the ones who are in danger.”

Signs block the entrance to the closed Cathedral Rock trail. On the right, Arizona State Route 89A, which flows normally with traffic, is lightly traveled towards Sedona. (Kent Nishimua / Los Angeles Times)

Leaders from Lincoln City and other coastal communities acted quickly in late March when vacationers stormed the beaches, stripped store shelves and alarmed local hospital managers, who feared their small facilities would be compromised. can’t handle a wave. Tourism cities and counties have banned visitors, starting hotel guests and closing short-term rentals a day before Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Democrat, announces a stay order home throughout the state.

Much of Oregon’s coastline and the Pacific Rim of Washington State in the north remain inaccessible to foreigners. Lincoln County, where Hardy lives, and Clatsop County, where the Sjolanders stay in their second home, have only 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus between them, and no deaths.

But coastal residents remain wary of strangers, well aware that other parts of Washington and Oregon have more than 15,000 confirmed cases of the virus and a death toll of 900.

Hardy recognizes that owners of second homes have the right to stay on their properties, although she wants more of them to stop traveling between homes.

Houses nestled in the hills around Sedona, Ariz. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Claire Hall, a Lincoln County commissioner, says that a gap has emerged between the haves and have-nots.

“There is class pressure, as people see the privilege of those who can afford a second home,” said Hall. “But asking people to stay away is not such a big sacrifice, when you talk about people’s health and, in some cases, their lives.”

A similar distrust is exhibited at Big Sky, Mont., A resort community north of Yellowstone National Park known for its ski slopes.

“For a moment, if you went to the market and saw a license plate saying Minnesota, California or Illinois, you’d be curious, maybe a little scared,” said Eric Ossorio, who moved from Connecticut there is almost thirty years old. . “Fortunately, the peak of infections that one might have feared did not happen.”

However, the region did not emerge unscathed. There are at least 145 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Gallatin County, the hardest hit in the state and home to Big Sky and Bozeman, the fourth largest city in Montana.

The sun is setting in Sedona, Ariz. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

In the exclusive 15,200-acre Yellowstone Club community, where half-acre vacant lots start in the millions and attract CEOs and business moguls, management emailed members midway through the ski season of March, telling them to cancel the plans. However, many were already on their properties and have remained there ever since.

Resort foundations have now raised more than $ 2 million to donate to the Bozeman medical system and community groups.

Ossorio, a 63-year-old real estate agent, regretted the health crisis and closings, but added that residents enjoy a slower pace of life with fewer visitors.

“It’s so huge here, the earth. You can go Nordic skiing; you can ride a bike, “he said. “It is frankly difficult to meet anyone. Maybe at the post office you will see people, or if you are going to buy groceries or takeout, but otherwise it’s just you. “

Returning to Sedona, Scott MacDonald, an investment manager who lives in Denver, arrived earlier this month after loading his Tesla Model X and traveling 12 hours south with his wife and two children .

The region of the Verde Valley of Sedona. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The construction around their downtown Denver loft was deafening, said MacDonald, and the lack of social distancing upset him. The family decided to go to Sedona, where they rented a house on a ledge overlooking the city for $ 8,000 a month.

“We love it here,” said MacDonald one recent morning after a mountain bike ride. “The calm, the space, the scenery – it’s all just amazing.”

He said he and his family took social distance seriously and hoped that the United States would not try to rush toward a sense of normalcy. It’s too risky, said MacDonald. They stay inside, sometimes cook and order take-out and deliveries to some Dahl restaurants.

One recent afternoon, Dahl and his director of operations, Jay Schimmel, were sitting on Mariposa’s patio. Leonardo took a nap on his lap and a container of Clorox lemon-scented wipes sat on a table nearby.

Dahl and Schimmel were preparing for a meeting between a coalition of Arizona restaurant owners on safe practices to find out when businesses could resume their opening next month.

“We really can’t care what other restaurants are doing,” said Schimmel.

Dahl nodded, stroking Leonardo’s back.

“We have to be safe,” she said, “make sure everyone in our restaurants is protected.”

Silence fell on the patio. He persisted until the hum of a small charter jet flying at low altitude on a final approach to the airport broke the silence. Dahl jumped and started making calls.

Lee reported from Sedona, Ariz .; Read from Gearhart, Ore .; and Kaleem of Los Angeles.