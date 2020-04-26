How “The Beetles” attempted to rip off South Americans in 1964

At the height of Beatlemania in 1964, the Beetles arrived at howling fans at Buenos Aires Airport. But the moptops weren’t the British pop group – just four guys from Florida.

An Argentinian manager had booked the group of lookalikes when he saw them at a club in Miami. Known as Ardells, Tom, Vic, Bill and Dave were so much like John, Paul, George and Ringo that they were often called “The American Beetles” or simply “The Beetles”. Rudy Duclos, the Argentinian promoter, felt he could get away with selling the group as the real thing for Star fans in South America.

“We wore our hair the same way, we dressed the same way, we wore costumes. It was pretty good, “said Bill Ande, lead guitarist for Ardells. told the BBC last week.

There was so much interest in the group, rival television stations in Buenos Aires made an offer for the group’s live appearances, with a broadcaster enlisting a group of thugs to transport group members out of the airport and take them to the TV station as soon as they got there

“When we got off the plane, they took us to a TV station”, where “[our] the drummer was kidnapped by another station and they went through everything to get it back, ”said Ande.

But when the group finally appeared on live television, Argentine fans saw through the ambitious deception, a story told in “The day the Beatles came to Argentina”, an Argentinian documentary from 2017. The real Beatles were in London at the time.

After the fiasco, a headline in a local newspaper said, “Scarabs are not the Beatles.” The confusion was “dismal for all of us,” the article said.