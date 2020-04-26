House of the week: in Santa Monica, a new version of an old classic

Completed this year, this newly built home in the coveted northern Montana enclave in Santa Monica embodies the new school of luxury development that is popping up in the Westside neighborhood.

Located along a tree-lined street, the traditional house inspired by the east coast has a timeless appeal with its bright white siding, black trim and covered porch. The Cape Cod feel continues beyond the front door, where formal living spaces are awash with paneling and delicate moldings.

The details

Location: 330 21st place, Santa Monica, 90402

Ask for a price: $ 8.899 million

Year of construction: 2020

Living room: 7,913 square feet, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms

Lot size: 9042 square feet

Features: Hardwood floors; paneling and moldings; custom built; contemporary characteristics of fire; family room with wet bar; central island kitchen; covered terrace; swimming pool

About the area: In postal code 90402, based on four sales, the median price of single-family homes in February was $ 4.416 million, an increase of 48.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Gary Gold, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 741-0505, and Stacy White, Compass, (310) 998-7206

