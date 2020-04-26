House of the week: in Santa Monica, a new version of an old classic

by April 26, 2020 Business
House of the week: in Santa Monica, a new version of an old classic

Completed this year, this newly built home in the coveted northern Montana enclave in Santa Monica embodies the new school of luxury development that is popping up in the Westside neighborhood.

Located along a tree-lined street, the traditional house inspired by the east coast has a timeless appeal with its bright white siding, black trim and covered porch. The Cape Cod feel continues beyond the front door, where formal living spaces are awash with paneling and delicate moldings.

The details

Location: 330 21st place, Santa Monica, 90402

Ask for a price: $ 8.899 million

Year of construction: 2020

Living room: 7,913 square feet, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms

Lot size: 9042 square feet

Features: Hardwood floors; paneling and moldings; custom built; contemporary characteristics of fire; family room with wet bar; central island kitchen; covered terrace; swimming pool

About the area: In postal code 90402, based on four sales, the median price of single-family homes in February was $ 4.416 million, an increase of 48.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Gary Gold, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 741-0505, and Stacy White, Compass, (310) 998-7206

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to [email protected]


Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/business/real-estate/story/2020-04-25/home-of-the-week-santa-monica-new-take-old-classic

About the author: Emet

View all posts by Emet »

Related Posts

DraftKings soars as society goes public and sports are closed

DraftKings soars as society goes public and sports are closed

April 26, 2020
Lakers star Anthony Davis asks for $ 8 million for the property

Lakers star Anthony Davis asks for $ 8 million for the property

April 25, 2020
SBA prohibits hedge funds and private equity firms from making small business PPP loans

SBA prohibits hedge funds and private equity firms from making small business PPP loans

April 25, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *