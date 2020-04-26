Here is the winner 10 of the Nano Hearing Aids contest

Readers: As I mentioned a few weeks ago, the Nano hearing aids – nanohearingaids.com – distributed 24 pairs of hearing aids through this column.

The company is in the process of contacting the people it has chosen for this gift based on their needs and their inability to pay for the hearing aids themselves. Here is the 10th happy winner:

Winner 10

Nano: My sister and I write on behalf of our mother. She has had significant hearing loss in both ears since her thirties and has had problems with the hearing aids that she has had most of her adult life.

It has gotten worse, to the point that we are going to sit with family for dinner and the hearing aids will whistle or a loud screeching noise will emit aids.

As far as we can remember, it has been very difficult for us to even communicate with her at home and in public. We want her to be able to make the most of life.

Some of the problems she encountered were: not being part of the conversations; The volume of his existing hearing aids; Deal with cashiers or customer service; Telephone hearing.

Often people think my mother is rude when she doesn’t answer a simple question because her helpers have completely stopped. This makes things very difficult for all concerned. This affects many of her daily activities, such as doctor’s appointments, events she has to attend and her volunteer work with our local library.

We hope you think she deserves these hearing aids. Due to our father’s cancer diagnosis, our parents ’fixed income makes it difficult to purchase appropriate hearing aids to help our mother in her daily life. E.H