ESPN Michael Jordan doc: ‘The Last Dance’ Part 2 highlights

Episodes 3 and 4 of “The Last Dance” raise the bar even higher from the first two shows. Part of this can be attributed to the filmmakers’ need to present the larger script at the start. The main reason is the most recent episodes of Dennis Rodman and Phil Jackson, the two most fascinating sires of this team from 1997-1998.

Here are 23 things that captivated me the most:

1. Jordan could tame even the wildest soul of the team. After Dennis Rodman was ejected from a match in the 1997-1998 season, while Scottie Pippen was recovering from foot surgery, Jordan was “livid” against the flamboyant star. Afterwards, “I went to Michael Jordan’s room for a cigar, but what I think, he knew that, you know, I think it was my way of showing him,” My bad! “” Said Rodman.

“He didn’t say an apology,” said Jordan. “He didn’t say anything. But when he came to my room, it was his way of saying,” Man, I … get up. “And from then on, Dennis was straight like an arrow . “

2. Well, not exactly. After Pippen returned to the lineup, Rodman announced he was on vacation – in the middle of the season. Jackson, after talking to Jordan, granted Rodman’s wish and went to Las Vegas. Rodman is gone. [Jackson] look at Dennis and say, “Dennis, well, can your vacation last 48 hours?” recalls Jordan. Forty-eight hours come and go and Rodman is nowhere to be found.

3. Rodman partied like a rock star in Las Vegas, leaving even his girlfriend at the time, party girl Carmen Electra, dismayed. “It was definitely a job hazard to be Dennis Rodman’s girlfriend,” said Electra.

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman were married in Las Vegas in November 1998. Electra filed for divorce the following April. (Los Angeles Times)

4. After Jordan made his famous winning shot on Craig Ehlo of Cleveland in the fifth game of the 1989 qualifiers, he let the media know what he thought of their non-bullish predictions for Chicago in the series. “Whoever is not with us, all of you [people] go to hell, ”said Jordan.

5. Jordan’s feelings for the Pistons have not changed in 30 years. “Oh, I hated them,” he said. “And this hatred has lasted to this day.”

6. Sam Smith’s “The Jordan Rules” was the benchmark sports book of his time. In these episodes, you see him arrive at cinematic life. Fascinating. “You have to stop him before he takes off,” said John Salley of Detroit, “because you know he’s not human.”

7. It is revealing to hear Jackson talk about how his religious upbringing by his two parents shaped him, especially his mother. “She was an extreme belief about the second coming of Christ, so it was something that was in the foreground in your mind as you grew up,” he said. “Would you be ready if Christ were to be part of this group that would be removed? My goal was also in conflict. I would rather play sports than kneel down to pray. “

8. In his book “Maverick: More Than a Game”, which was written when Jackson played for the Knicks in the 1970s, he talked about dropping the acid, thinking he was a roaring lion on the Los Angeles beach.

9. Jordan was cool on Jackson to succeed Doug Collins as coach of the Bulls, and is wary of the triangular offense as doing so could take the ball away from him. “Everyone has the opportunity to touch the ball, but I didn’t want Bill Cartwright to have the ball with five seconds to go,” said Jordan.

10. After the Bulls’ loss to the Pistons in the 1990 Eastern Conference finals, their second consecutive playoff elimination to the Pistons, Jordan “was absolutely devastated. I cried on the bus. “

11. Jordan, which entered the 1990-91 season, was visibly stronger. To prepare his body for any punishment from Detroit, Jordan hit the weights. “I was brutally beaten and wanted to administer pain,” he said.

12. Jordan hated the criticism that he was not the leader and the winner of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. “What ate me,” he said. “It was doing. It was doing. My energy started to flow to my teammates and push them to excel.” (See # 21)

Even after the Bulls swept them away in 1991, the Pistons refused to show respect for the emerging dynasty. (Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images)

13. Horace Grant felt the heat. “Horace used to be beaten and he would come back whining,” said Jordan. “Don’t … whine. Don’t let them see you whine. That’s when you know they got you.”

14. In the fourth game of the 1991 Eastern Conference final, still against Detroit, it was clear that the Bulls were heading for the final. But for a moment there was no doubt in Jordan’s mind that a new era had opened. Rodman pushed a Pippen to the ground. “When Pippen didn’t respond to these abuses,” said Jordan, “they couldn’t do anything to beat us then.”

15. He has been replayed in a frequent loop since then, but the sight of the Pistons strolling on the field in front of the Bulls’ bench before time runs out never gets old. Detroit goalkeeper Isaiah Thomas said Bill Laimbeer said to his teammates, “We are not shaking hands with them. This is how we leave. “

16. When asked if the Pistons were leaving the field, Jordan squinted at the camera before saying to Thomas, “You can show me anything you want.” There is no way you can convince me that it was not an a. ”

17. On the return flight from Detroit after the Bulls defeated the Pistons, Pippen and his sworn enemy, general manager Jerry Krause, danced together.

18. During a timeout in the final seconds of the fifth game in the 1991 NBA Finals against the Lakers, Jackson asked Jordan to look for John Paxson. “And I started looking for Paxson,” said Jordan.

19. Seeing Jordan hold his first championship trophy, see him cry, next to his father, James, is cold in the back and reveals a side that we have rarely seen (all the memes that cry apart).

20. The public was not the only one to have a window on this side of Jordan. “The only emotion we ever saw him was anger or frustration,” said Bulls player Will Perdue. “We were literally amazed to see these emotions.”

21. “Finally, I rank somewhere in the category of Larry Bird and Magic Johnson,” said Jordan after this first title. (See n ° 12)

Rodman’s introspection is both thoughtful and colorful. On his early recognition that the best way to carve out a successful career was to be an irritant for defense and boards: “I was about as reckless towards the players. I was the rash that you can’t even get rid of, right? “

23. The soundtrack is exceptional, in perfect synchronization with the era it covers. A montage of Jordan’s early NBA career is on the Prince “Partyman” track.

