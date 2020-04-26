DraftKings soars as society goes public and sports are closed

DraftKings launched an I greet you Mary IPO and scored a touchdown.

The share price of the fantasy sports company surged on its first day of trading on Friday, even though the coronavirus pandemic has forced sports leagues to take some time.

DraftKings shares climbed 18.3% a day after the company entered into a $ 3.3 billion merger agreement that allowed it to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The company’s shares, traded under the symbol “DKNG”, closed up 10% to $ 19.35 on Friday.

DraftKings’ activities generally revolve around daily fantasy sports competitions and online betting on professional sports games, which have been interrupted due to the virus crisis. But the Boston-based company has gotten creative with the world’s major leagues waiting.

DraftKings has set up free pools and contests related to popular TV shows, including the Netflix viral series “Tiger King” as well as the reality programs “Survivor” and “Top Chef”, said CEO Jason Robins . Its customers can also participate in “e-sports” events like simulated NASCAR races and the online video game “League of Legends”, according to Robins.

“We see that past investments in our products are flourishing as we continue to deploy innovative content that is independent of major sporting seasons and sporting events,” said Robins when calling investors on Friday morning.

Rather than going through a traditional IPO, DraftKings went public by merging with gaming technology company SBTech and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., a blank check company founded by former MGM president Harry E. Sloan, which was already listed on the stock exchange. DraftKings said the deal made it the only vertically integrated sports betting operator based in the United States.

The company began operations against the backdrop of a historic downturn in the stock market, which was shaken by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy. But tech stocks have held up better than the rest – the tech-rich Nasdaq has only dropped 5% from the start of the year until Thursday, compared to 13.4% for the S&P 500.

DraftKings relies in part on its sports betting activity, which includes sports betting currently active in New York, New Jersey and six other states. The company aims to expand into more states once the virus crisis subsides and lawmakers will have the bandwidth to pass sports betting legislation, according to Robins.

“Ultimately, we plan to start and slowly return to new normal, and at that point, we expect momentum across the states for mobile sports betting to resume,” said Robins.