Dodgers legend Vin Scully released from hospital after fall

Vin Scully was released from hospital after falling home this week, the Dodgers shared on Twitter on Saturday.

The 92-year-old Hall of Fame broadcaster thanked the first responders, doctors and nurses who treated him at Los Robles Hospital.

“My sincere thanks to the LA County firefighters and the women who come to the rescue and always seem to be there when we need them and to the excellent administration, doctors and nurses at Los Robles Hospital,” said Scully in a press release. “I am eternally grateful for their help and selfless service. I am at home to rest comfortably with my wife and we are both looking forward to the Time for Dodger Baseball! ”

Scully called Dodgers Games for 67 seasons, starting in 1950 in Brooklyn and ending at the end of the 2016 campaign at the age of 88. Its mandate was the longest with a franchise by a broadcaster in the history of professional sport.

Scully received the Ford C. Frick Award from the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.