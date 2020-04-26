Cuomo on coronavirus home sacrifices: you “save lives”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo admitted his frustration with the coronavirus home stay orders that kept residents of his state largely confined to their homes for almost two months on Saturday, but compared them to the sacrifices generations passed in previous national crises.

“It’s been 56 long days,” Cuomo said in his daily briefing, before noting that the Spanish flu pandemic, the Great Depression and several wars had lasted for years. “It’s a terrible experience to live. But we will manage it, we will manage it and we will be better for 56 days from this inconvenience. Think of it this way: what you are doing is actually saving lives. “

Cuomo spoke as the death toll from COVID-19 reached nearly 53,000 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University. This represents about a quarter of the total reported deaths worldwide.

Groups of small but noisy protesters and, at times, President Trump urged governors across the country to reopen their economies. Saturday’s rallies included one in New Mexico.

Several states are taking radically different approaches from New York and other states pursuing their closings – Georgia allowed bowling alleys, nail salons and tattoo parlors to open on Friday; Iowa will allow elective surgeries and farmers’ markets starting Monday.

Florida officials on Saturday invited the public to comment on how to reopen the state’s economy. Some beaches have already been reopened, and Governor Ron DeSantis spoke of gradually allowing state restaurants and stores to resume operations.

The first phase will be “a very small step forward,” DeSantis said at a press conference in the morning. “I’m not in a hurry.”

New York State has been the hardest hit part of the United States with the pandemic, and it is unlikely to reopen its economy substantially any time soon. Cuomo said the state had avoided 100,000 infections due to orders for home shelters. The number of hospitalizations in New York fell to its lowest level in three weeks, and the number of daily deaths decreased, although he noted that there was a small increase on Friday.

There are always hot spots and concerns across the country, including in meat packing plants. Coronavirus infections have resulted in the shutdown of pork, beef and turkey processing facilities in several states across the country, and slowdowns in others. The drop in production could lead to shortages in grocery stores starting next month.