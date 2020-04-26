Could a controlled avalanche stop the coronavirus?

Could a “controlled avalanche” of deliberate coronavirus infections end this pandemic more quickly and with fewer deaths?

In Israel, a country with only one ski station, a team of researchers argues that borrowing a trick from mountaineers may be the best way for some countries to rapidly advance the epidemic to its logical conclusion: the public health ideal of “collective immunity “

The strategy would mimic the effects of a vaccination campaign by encouraging a majority of the population to become infected with the coronavirus and to recover. But experts warn of a multitude of practical, political and ethical dilemmas.

Political leaders will be accused of sacrificing lives to consolidate their economies. Healthcare workers and first responders may be overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. Low-income workers, already burdened with poor health, would feel compelled to be infected in order to return to work.

What if the engineers of this avalanche were wrong about when the virus would stop? To find out if and for how long the survivors will be immunized? About how many will die from an infection that they could have avoided over time?

Bulletin Receive our Coronavirus Today newsletter for free Sign up for the latest news, the best stories and what they mean to you, as well as the answers to your questions. You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

But as the coronavirus roams the transcontinental as it approaches its fifth month, leaders and researchers openly question whether the use of old-style collective immunity might be better than waiting for a vaccine. And as some cities, counties, and states reopen, they can accidentally make a mistake.

This process could get a boost from the Israeli study, which surfaced this week on MedRxiv, a website where researchers share their preliminary work.

Matthew Liao, who heads the Center for Bioethics at New York University, said the impetus to find a shortcut against the pandemic is entirely reasonable.

“But it’s a bad idea,” he said of the Israeli proposal. Adopting such a strategy as a way to reduce the economic suffering of the population “is a bit of a false dilemma,” he said. In addition to risking lives to participate in a population-wide medical experiment, “there are many other ways to reduce the economic impact” of an extended campaign of social distancing, he said.

In a veritable controlled avalanche, security experts conceive of the periodic release of the accumulation of snow on the mountainside to prevent the valley from burying.

In the coronavirus version, the Israeli researchers propose to recruit waves of healthy volunteers in their twenties, thirties and forties who are ready to be deliberately infected. In numbers that never exceed Israel’s health care capacity, volunteers resist symptoms, recover and join a growing population of immune compatriots. The rest of the country would remain locked up.

If 80% of eligible Israelis register to be infected, virtually all of these “controlled avalanche” graduates would join the ranks of those who have recovered from unintentional infections, the authors calculate. Applying the age-specific mortality rates recorded in Wuhan, China, to the Israeli population, the team estimated that 2,540 of these volunteers would die from COVID-19. But in about 200 days, they say, somewhere between 40% and 71% of the Israeli population of 8.9 million people would gain immunity against the old-fashioned virus.

At this point, the coronavirus would collide with so many immunized Israelis that its spread would practically stop. This collective state of collective immunity would protect those, including the elderly and vulnerable, who remained at home while controlled avalanches fell outside.

Compared to a strategy in which all Israelis are asked to stay indoors and practice social distancing, the controlled avalanche strategy would reduce overall deaths by 43%, the researchers calculate. The benefits of collective immunity after isolation ends would save the lives of Israelis who are more vulnerable to the virus. And this point would come faster, further reducing deaths.

Cumulatively, the implementation of a controlled avalanche strategy would lead to a 62% drop in the maximum number of people requiring intensive hospital care, according to the study authors. And half of those at low risk of getting sick could leave their homes and go back to work two months earlier.

“The implementation of the controlled avalanche policy is therefore the safest of all possible options”, conclude the authors.

Johns Hopkins University Bioethicist Jeffrey Kahn said the new research is problematic because it is based on facts about the behavior and impact of the virus that are still in dispute.

The idea that those between 20 and 49 years of age would die from COVID-19 in such small numbers has been countered by subsequent studies and numerous case reports, said Kahn.

The same goes for the belief that reinfection does not happen after a person has recovered. A study published this week have suggested that up to 30% of those who recover produce very low levels of protective antibodies, and in 10% of the levels were too low to be detectable, questioning their immunity.

The World Health Organization has gone further scientific dossier published Friday. Rejecting proposals from some countries to issue “immunity passports” to those who have recovered, the WHO warned that even people with anti-coronavirus antibodies could be vulnerable to a second infection.

Researchers are far from having the data in hand to determine the level of population immunity necessary for the pandemic to end, added Kahn.

“There is still a lot to do in basic immunology,” he said. “Until you know these answers, you cannot analyze the risk / benefit ratio” to inform potential participants. “And if you can’t offer that, you can’t justify” the experience.

And make no mistake, he added, at this point it would have to be an experience.

About four months after the coronavirus was first identified in China, larger tests began to reveal that in California and many other places, it had already infected much more than was known. Those with mild or non-existent symptoms now account for at least 25%, and in some populations up to 70%, infected people.

As a result, assessments of the ability of the virus to kill – the case fatality rate – have been regularly adjusted downward. Not only does the ideal of collective immunity seem closer than we think; the lifetime cost of achieving this goal may seem lower.

Even before these trends became apparent, the race for collective immunity seemed attractive enough for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to think it was worth trying.

In early March, with a vaccine estimated at least 18 months, British officials reasoned that once about 60% of Britons have recovered and acquired immunity to the coronavirus, its spread would slow down. Extremely vulnerable people who are not yet infected would be safe. And the UK could get back to work.

When a distinguished group of British academics predicted in mid-March that such an experience would kill at least half a million Britons and overwhelm the country’s health system, the idea has lost its appeal.

Sweden, for its part, is moving forward with this strategy. The Nordic country has not ordered any closings or closings of workplaces, schools or restaurants. Its leaders explicitly rely on its citizens to decide how ready they are to be infected and who needs protection from isolation, and to act accordingly.

Dr. Anders Tegnell, chief epidemiologist at the Swedish Public Health Agency and architect of the country’s response to coronaviruses, Told the journal Nature that “each country must achieve” collective immunity “in one way or another, and we will achieve it in a different way.”

This week, Tegnell reported that with 20% of the Stockholm population already infected, “we are already seeing the effect of collective immunity”. He predicted that the virus would slow down again in the coming weeks, as it would lack city dwellers densely packed to become infected. In the rest of the country, where the population is more diffuse, “the situation is stable,” he said.

Meanwhile, another group of researchers has projected that if India allowed its citizens to be infected under controlled circumstances, about 60% of them would come out immune by November. That’s enough to deprive the pelvis virus of the potential infected it needs to thrive, according to a group at Princeton University and the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy, a New York-based public health advocacy group. Delhi and Washington.

Due to India’s disproportionately young population, deaths and hospitalizations would be low if it allowed a degree of controlled infection, the authors theorized.

“I don’t disapprove of creative thinking,” said Arthur Caplan, bioethicist at New York University. “But you don’t have the basic biology yet to run the experiment.

If the assumptions prove to be wrong, he said, “it would be good to hold onto this interesting idea until we have treatment to save the people” who signed up to be infected and then fell seriously sick.

“And the tests would be good too,” added Caplan. Indeed, he said, “effective testing and therapy would eliminate the need to do so.”