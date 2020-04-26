Coronavirus protection reveals new use of VR: emotional escape

All it took to make me a fan of virtual reality was that reality broke.

It was the thought I had after about 45 minutes inside my VR headset on a Monday afternoon. I had barely moved. A forest surrounded me. A bird was perched on a tree branch. My hand was holding a video game controller. But what I saw was a futuristic airbrush, a laser-type paint sprayer that looked like an accessory from a sci-fi movie from the 1940s.

One push of a button and I could color the world. The bird in front of me was purple. Then it was pink. Then blue. Then again pink. I shot the feathered creature with a random color as if I were Flora, Fauna and Merryweather all in one, playing with the chroma of the universe as if only I possessed the power of the fairy godmothers of “Sleeping Beauty” .

Soon the alarm on my smartphone sounded. It was my signal to remove the VR headset and turn on the radio to listen to another thought-provoking address from Mayor Eric Garcetti. I sat down and watched the mayor of L.A. speak, my eyes tracing a scratch on my coffee table. Illuminated by the late afternoon sun, wear had long since escaped my vision. Having spent the day in an enhanced version of reality, I was suddenly more in tune with my very real, very dusty environment. The enchanted world of “Color Space” seemed far away.

Lose yourself in a virtual and interactive coloring book in “Color Space”. (Lighthaus)

During the first weeks under home stay order, I tried to get to know my apartment. When I was chasing my cat and lying down with her, I pretended to see the furniture as she could, like block skyscrapers.

I was trying to turn my house into a playground, and it has helped (and still does) to relieve my anxiety. But I have to be honest with myself. I am not in the right place emotionally. I see everything in front of my door – whether it’s the mailbox on the first floor of my 12-story complex or the recycling bins at the end of the hall – as feared places.

The house, in this head space, is not a place to play; it’s a place to hide, at least until the pandemic ends – or a declining market leads to eviction. What comes first now feels like something suddenly. My home is no longer comforting.

Right now, I found virtual reality. And, of course, I was skeptical.

Burned once again by the promise of a virtual reality revolution, I saw many works that looked more like technological demos than rich experiences. And although I like a lot of VR animation short films that have emerged, I have found that often their charms can be appreciated without a restrictive helmet.

Beyond the technology or the cost, the underlying question that has plagued many VR experiences is simple: why are you asking me to put something on my head? Too often, the answer is no deeper than “because it is more immersive”.

As technology has evolved, another important question has arisen: how will this world of virtual reality respond to me – and create the illusion of recognizing me?

It’s not that I don’t like being transported to an encompassing virtual world that allows 360-degree views; I am simply withdrawn from the experience if my presence is not recognized. Think of it as an awareness on the part of the product that I’m not just a player or a spectator but something closer to an actor. I enter a world to play, and the less the world recognizes my appearance, the less I have patience to spend time there.

“The difference lies in the feeling of presence,” explains virtual reality industry veteran Jesse Schell, whose Schell Games had a first success story in virtual reality with the inspiration of the escape room. “I Expect You to Die ”.

“If I film two people seated at a table and make a film of it,” says Schell, “there are two people and they have a conversation and that’s fine. If I do the same thing in VR, the participant thinks, “Why don’t they notice me? I am here. It seems strange that they are talking and do not know that I am here. “This is the fundamental difference, and everyone is starting to understand that now.”

And so late this Monday afternoon, I turned off the radio and sucked into the rabbit hole. I took the helmet and that’s where I went.

“Down the Rabbit Hole” presents the VR user with a world of diorama-type parameters. (Cortopia Studios)

A pet in a virtual reality experience aptly named “Down the Rabbit Hole” is lost. Inside the helmet, a world of diorama-like pieces – settings familiar to anyone with a superficial knowledge of Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” – surrounds me.

I am not so transported to another reality that I travel to a more innocent time, filled with childlike wonder. Only now, I don’t have to pretend that a stuffed rabbit or doll is alive; they move in front of me and with me, allowing me to guide them. At times, I see the world from their point of view. Other times, I pull their rooms towards me or I push them over me. Changing the perspective has itself become a game, where a virtual vine can be turned to reveal a comfortable bedroom.

I want to go, even if the books on the shelves, designed for rabbits, are printed in an unknown language.

There have been other VR experiences that I have enjoyed recently. “Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series”, a work by Lucasfilm’s ILMxLab, started as a game but gradually unfolded to more closely resemble immersive theater. Then there are the location-based explorations concocted by Dreamscape, where the construction of the world is so exquisite that their 20 to 25 minute adventures always seem too short, although we don’t know when or if we will be able to. visit again.

Recently, and especially in the past year, experiences ranging from the theater “The Under Presents” to the highly detailed puzzles of “The Room VR: A Dark Matter”, or even Color Space inspired by the coloring book, show that virtual reality has started to reach its long-standing promise.

It was a gradual change.

In the VR game “Moss”, the characters are aware of the presence of a human looking at them from above. (Polyarc)

“Moss”, released in 2018, was not the first virtual reality game to use running and jumping platform techniques. However, the game, placing the player in the role of a sort of world supervisor directing a sword fighting mouse named Quill, was one of the first to rekindle my interest in the medium after the hype that met the launch of the Oculus Rift. and PlayStation VR in 2016.

In “Moss,” Quill is aware of the player’s response, sometimes communicating with and without verbal assistance. The dialogue at the beginning implies that we, as humans, played a role in this fairytale universe, creating an early mystery surrounding our presence in it.

In the past few months alone, a number of major VR versions have emerged, with developers starting to release more content for the Oculus Quest stand-alone headset, a device that makes high-quality VR relatively accessible by operating wirelessly and wirelessly. . the need for an expensive computer.

“The Room VR: A Dark Matter” is the best solitary VR experience I have had, one that I have saved and enjoyed, partly because its puzzles are not obvious and partly because the world is built for contemplation.

“The Room VR,” says Schell, is “one of the most sophisticated virtual reality experiences ever created.” Located in London in 1908, the urban game world romances the darkness of the cobblestones soaked in rain. The only exterior I have known for over a month has been a brief session on the fire escape of my apartment building, so I was happy to just relax on a London balcony listening to the trotting of distant horses. .

The environments of “The Room VR: A Dark Matter” are richly detailed. The game is comfortable before it gets scary. (Fireproof games)

The simple fact of starting “The Room” creates a warm feeling, of the cold, only the mystery which takes place is a little scary and plays constantly with us. And yet, he never does it in a shaky way (I avoid most thrillers and all the horrors). Instead, the game invites us to interact with much of its environment and sometimes forces us to wear virtual glasses to light up a world in a world. When I use this game mechanism, I am now close to the real world, which makes the virtual even richer.

Of course, these brief respites from the real world are not cheap. The most meaningful headset is the Oculus Quest, which, if you can find it in stock, retails for $ 400 or $ 500, depending on the size of the storage. The Quest has been hard to find since its release about a year ago, and the Facebook-owned company said production has been affected by the current health crisis.

I should also note that I did not mention the most talked about VR game released this year, “Half-Life: Alyx” by Valve. I don’t have the budget for a computer that can run it, and my simple laptop won’t cut it, even with an optional cord that can connect to the Quest.

So even for someone relatively technological, virtual reality will not be entirely within my reach for the foreseeable future. Virtual reality, for now, belongs to the 1% game.

But there’s no denying that we seem to be on the verge of some sort of VR breakthrough. Schell notes that his company’s games have seen increased sales since home orders have been placed, and although he admits that VR is not cheap, with personal finances likely to be destroyed even long after the pandemic ends, virtual reality for many may begin to replace a vacation, or even that trip to a theme park.

Schell points to the film’s success during the Great Depression, noting that, comparatively, it was a relatively decent value.

“I think it’s actually dollars per hour of value,” he says. “A game console costs $ 399. Not everyone can afford it, but a lot of people can, and if you can make hundreds of thousands of hours of meaningful play, it may seem like good value. ”

And that says nothing about the level of personal comfort. For me, as long as I’m scared of going to the mail, I’m going to have to go somewhere.

So right now, there is a mouse speaking with a sword that needs me.