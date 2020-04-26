Coronavirus effect: home actors live in a live VR theater

Last week, about to be late for a work-related call, I ran into a group of strangers. One of them snapped his fingers near my face. Another threw a sword at me.

But I did not run. In the virtual reality world of “The Under Presents”, these actions amount to instant friendship. I admired the sword but put it aside when I spotted an inner tube, knowing that there would be no fight here. Also, the pool equipment would be better for an impromptu dance party, which can occur regularly in “The Under Presents”. The work call should wait.

A woman who appeared to be almost 15 feet tall requisitioned our attention. She said we should all say hello to her new friend named “Rice Krispie Treat” and then asked if we could do a group hug. If there was any doubt that it wasn’t your standard video game character and was more of a puppet creation by a very real actor, it was about to become apparent.

“We can’t hug there right now,” she said, alluding to our current health crisis, “so we might as well do it here.”

Hungry for company, not to mention the community offered by a friendly embrace, I reached out and leaned forward, my left hand hitting the coffee pot in my kitchen.

It was my first hug in months, and even if there was no one really there – The to be my kitchen – it was really good. Everyone snapped to celebrate. Moments later, I took off the virtual reality headset, but not just because the job was signaling to me. No, that strange but innocent moment in absurd work in tech-driven improvisation theater not only made me smile, it made me cry.

“The Under Presents” is never weird. Sometimes it’s ridiculous. And often there is just a hint of something sinister going on. Since shelters on site to stem the spread of the coronavirus were set up in mid-March, I have spent about 20 hours inside the work of the local Tender Claws studio. I often don’t know exactly what’s going on and sometimes I have a hard time describing the experience to friends. I once danced with a singing cat. Another time, a tiny drunk skeleton tried to teach me spells. Often I enter a ship in a bottle.

In “The Under Presents”, the characters are rendered in the form of anonymous figures. While there is a solo narrative about a mystery at sea, many players hope to meet the live actors of the game. (Tender claws)

But I think “The Under Presents” is charming, a sprawling universe that evokes the intimacy of the best of immersive theater (“Sleep No More”) and emphasizes the wonder of the game. When it was released for the ‘Oculus Quest last November, “The Under Presents” looked like an ambitious and borderline experiment, denied – in the best possible way, of course -. He mixed a solo narrative with three acts, with a time rotation, with a multiplayer hub filled with live actors and lots of silly improvisation and abstract puzzles.

Today, however, in a world struggling to balance life, finances and the arts with measures to slow the spread of a vicious virus, “The Under Presents” is more like a piece of statement. It shows a potential path to follow, a future where the worlds of home technology and theater merge to build not only new experiences but also new business models.

Among the actors in “The Under Presents” by Tender Claws, on the left, James Cowan, Dasha Kittredge, Michael Bates and Haylee Nichele. The photo was taken before placing shelter orders on site. All actors are currently working remotely. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Tender Claws seizes the moment.

His stable of 18 live actors, which was originally scheduled to end in March, was extended full-time until the end of May, and part-time at least until July. Also in May, every Friday and Saturday evening, “The Under Presents” will host one hour variety shows, where ten actors each evening will alternate between players for brief and highly interactive experiences. Those who are in the game can now meet virtual rehearsals throughout the day, but expect something common, gamified and surreal, all this favoring vaudeville in modern virtual reality of the game. It is, after everything, a game where the cats sing the unexpected joy of receiving wet food.

In the end, “The Under Presents” works because it reinvents the theater for the play space. Although it does not replace live, it is another path for performance, and it is a medium-specific work that was built specifically for the home, offering an answer to a question that probably contradicts a lot right now: what options are there for live performance when you can’t get together in the same space?

“I am very enthusiastic about the fact that people are experimenting with these forms, but I am worried about simply putting a theatrical presentation on video without thinking of reinforcing it thanks to the medium in which it is presented”, explains Samantha Gorman, co- Founder of Silver Lake’s Tender Claws with Danny Cannizzaro and also taught digital writing and performance for the Rhode Island School of Design. “I don’t want this to distract people. I’m interested in people thinking more critically about what this medium brings to performance. “

In our sudden lifestyle of staying at home, using technology to transport live shows to the home is something that comes to mind. Some breakout room outfits have experimented with video conferencing applications such as Zoom to run their puzzles, while companies specializing in remote experiences, such as Candle House Collective’s mobile performances, sell shows when put available.

“The Under Presents” by Tender Claws is partly immersive theater, partly game. (Tender claws)

Montreal’s performing arts space, the Phi Center, hosted a virtual reality panel this week devoted in part to home shows, where Tobey Coffey of the National Theater of London noted that the medium may not know be no mass adoption now – most helmets, it ironically, are currently out of stock – but the days of thinking of the public as local only can end by necessity.

“We’re talking very, very, very well about the public being at home in a way that we weren’t quite earlier,” said Coffey, who hypothesized that in nine months we should be expect to see some creative projects come to fruition.

Bringing weekly variety shows to “The Under Presents” was born from this moment, partly to give actors more hours when other jobs are suspended or canceled, and partly to see what the game is capable of as a platform.

“It will be the first time that we will announce a specific moment when we will try to bring in a lot of people and a lot of actors at the same time,” said Cannizzaro. “We will have actors in the same room who will bounce off of each other. In the longer term, it makes us think of other ways to use these tools and other stories that we can tell. in the early stages of researching other shows that may appear in “The Under” and use the technology we have created. “

The actors in “The Under Presents” generally work in different rooms of a house in Atwater Village, but a few days before the house stay orders were issued, Gorman and Cannizzaro made sure that each artist was configured with the possibility of working in virtual reality from home. . Built in collaboration with the New York theater troupe Piehole, “The Under Presents” has always been worthy of being versatile.

At its base is a relatively long solo narrative on an unfortunate research ship and the result of its crew (and a dolphin). While a player will gradually discover that he can manipulate time and, in turn, the events that have struck this ship, this takes place largely as a performance piece, one where we reconstruct the story by following different characters throughout the ship.

Beyond the story, however, there is a more flexible and expansive world, one with a stage that can host timed and previously created performances (they loop). It was designed with the possibility of accommodating essentially different theater companies. This is where we will randomly meet other players as well as live actors. The actors of “The Under Presents” are unrecognizable by themselves, each having several roles.

We are all sort of levitating creatures that look like masked toys that spin and serve as the basis for casting spells – a series of complicated finger snaps and circular motions – when pulled out. While actors can read usernames, how many hours someone has played and if they have ever met someone in production, we are all dumb and anonymous, limited only to snaps of fingers and small movements of the head.

The multiplayer world of “The Under Presents” by Tender Claw may appear abstract. (Tender claws)

“There is no gender, they don’t know that we know their names and they don’t know that we can tell them apart, but I think there is a lot of power and agency for everyone be equal, “says Haylee Nichele, who plays a silent dancer in” The Under Presents “.

By transforming everything into a giant game of charades, surprises abound, especially for new players who do not yet know who is real and who is part of a prerecorded act. The actors will sometimes mingle with the latter to further blur the limits of reality, a theme present in previous work by Tender Claws.Tendar“And” Virtual Virtual Reality “, who explored how we interact with artificial intelligence and how we can manipulate it.

“People think you’re not alive and they’re going to start throwing things at you,” says James Cowan, one of the actors in the game, who sometimes plays a tiny skeleton. “I remember during a pre-recorded thing on stage that someone threw a bottle of beer at me and I grabbed it. They panicked. I was like, “ Yeah, you didn’t think I was going to do that, did you? That was one of the things at the start – how do we let people in a virtual digital space know that we live, conscious beings as they are? “

Michael Bates, associate artistic director of the immersive troop The Speakeasy Society who plays several characters in “The Under Presents”, observes that in his game world, the constraints that sometimes prevent guests from playing participatory theater in person are removed. . “I wasn’t sure how willing people were to accept certain claims,” ​​says Bates. “There are interactions where I put people in different roles. In live immersives, some people play for this and others do not. But I think overall, with people like avatars, they dive in a really rewarding way. They are really ready to play. “

The game, and in particular having to learn and speak only in the language of the game, is where “The Under Presents” has its main appeal, says Dasha Kittredge who plays a song cat. While being amazed that some players have spent more than 200 hours in the game, Kittredge also remains impressed with how players use the game’s spell mechanics to create a character and, more importantly, communicate.

“It would be so much less interesting if the voices of the players were there,” said Kittredge. “Nor could it be played by teenagers. But everyone creates a new language out of objects, and a lot of players will try to find something special to let you know who they are. It’s really endearing. Did you take the time to make a rose? It’s a lot of finger snaps and circles! It’s beautiful.”

Adds Bates, “I see you as a player. To be seen this way is rare. In video games, you are often the hero, but you are not a hero that exists independently of the game script. But in this case, you do. “