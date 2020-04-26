Certain NBA teams will be allowed to open facilities in May

NBA teams will be allowed to open their facilities from May 1 – but only if they are in a state where home stay orders are relaxed or nonexistent and only for individual training.

The move, which the NBA teams were informed of on Saturday, is not a decision to restart the season, but a reaction to an increasing number of states relaxing the restrictions, the Times confirmed.

Georgia has lifted restrictions on fitness centers and gymnasiums this week, and Oklahoma is expected to do the same next week. Texas may also open gyms soon. The NBA, according to a person not authorized to speak in public, would prefer that its players are in controlled environments such as installations of the NBA rather than in local gymnasiums.

This would seem to give teams from these states an advantage over teams in states hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the four teams in California, where home orders are undefined.

The league has ordered the NBA training facilities to be closed by March 20.

In a conference call this month, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he hoped there would be a set of standards across the league.

“Because we operate in many different jurisdictions, we must pay close attention to the different rules, state by state, city by city. But we are, ultimately, a national league, so we think it is up to us to define what we think are the right standards for our players, “said Silver. “We will be influenced by what the municipalities do. We take all the data. It is not only our so-called experts that we listen to. We view lawyers from other leagues as an opportunity to listen to and learn from colleagues and the outside resources available to them.

“… but I think it’s clear to operate a league, except perhaps provisionally, you need a set of consistent national standards.”