Burning property: actor Larry Joe Campbell sells Rancho Palos Verdes home

Actor Larry Joe Campbell of sitcom “According to Jim” sold a Rancho Palos Verdes home he owned in a trust for $ 2.138 million, according to records.

Perched atop the hills, the 1970s house offers breathtaking views of the city and the ocean. Entered through double doors, the floor plan of over 7,800 square feet includes an elevated dining room, a family room with fireplace and an office on the ground floor. A gym, billiards room and theater are on the lower level.

1/ten Racho Palos Verdes by Larry Joe Campbell (Realtor.com) 2/ten Racho Palos Verdes by Larry Joe Campbell (Realtor.com) 3/ten Located on half an acre, the two-story estate offers views of the ocean and city lights from a terrace and an artist’s courtyard. (Realtor.com) 4/ten Rancho Palos Verdes by Larry Joe Campbell (Realtor.com) 5/ten Rancho Palos Verdes by Larry Joe Campbell (Realtor.com) 6/ten Rancho Palos Verdes by Larry Joe Campbell (Realtor.com) 7/ten Rancho Palos Verdes by Larry Joe Campbell (Realtor.com) 8/ten Rancho Palos Verdes by Larry Joe Campbell (Realtor.com) 9/ten Rancho Palos Verdes by Larry Joe Campbell (Realtor.com) ten/ten Rancho Palos Verdes by Larry Joe Campbell (Realtor.com)

The main suite – one of the seven bedrooms and five bathrooms – opens onto a terrace, which has a staircase that descends to the patio and the swimming pool.

Paving stone terraces, built-in barbecue, palm trees and sitting areas complete the half acre property. A large motor field is at the front.

The hilltop residence went on sale last year and was recently listed for $ 2.238 million, according to records. He previously changed hands in 2004 for $ 2.32 million.

Campbell, 48, is known for his long-standing role in “According to Jim”, which spanned eight seasons. His other credits include the sitcoms “The Orville” and “Mom”. He currently appears on the show “Carol’s Second Act”.

Steven Watts of Vista Sotheby’s International Realty was the registrar, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Matthew Cox, also with Vista Sotheby’s, represented the buyer.