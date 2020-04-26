British submarine commander reportedly put on leave to hold crew party during lockout

British Royal Navy submarine commander put on leave after ignoring social distancing rules and hosting party for crew on return home, BBC News reported Friday. Images on social media showed two DJs playing dance music to the crew of HMS Trenchant.

Crew members were sitting at tables eating barbecue after the ship docked for repairs at its base near Plymouth, in the south-west of England, after three months at sea. The video shows sailors dancing and laughing, and a source told BBC News that some drank alcohol.

The rally went against government rules of social distancing introduced to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which killed more than 18,000 people in Britain.

“An investigation is underway. It would be inappropriate to comment further,” said a spokesperson for the Royal Navy.

The BBC reported that the captain of the nuclear-powered submarine was sent home on holiday after the party, which he was told was illegal.

On Friday, the United Kingdom recorded approximately 869,000 cases of coronavirus and 49,963 deaths related to COVID-19.