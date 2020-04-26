Brian Michael Smith of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ in Conscious Quarantine

Separated from his wife in New York due to the coronavirus epidemic, actor Brian Michael Smith of “9-1-1: Lone Star” find comfort through inspiring new books and deep awareness in a home away from home.

Smith became a television pioneer last year in the first season of Fox, first black transgender male actor interpreted as a regular in the series – his firefighter character is also a trans man. Previously, the Michigan native had long worked as an actor in New York but had always dreamed of moving to Los Angeles; Convincing his wife, a teacher and a Manhattan native, was not that simple.

So, in April 2019, he opted for a solo “exploration trip” to audition and put his “boots on the ground”, staying with friends, including the actress and colleague defender of trans Jen Jens, with who he lived in for the past six months.

“The probability of reserving a regular serial role is already very low,” said Smith, “to make it happen, and the hospitality I had with Jen, in a place I don’t come from, is higher level. “

With season 1 of “9-1-1: Lone Star” (and Season 2 has just been renewed), Smith used free time during social distancing to develop his brain and explore a conscious creative practice, turning to Richards’ impressive collection of books, stored in his spare bedroom.

“I have my own Barnes & Noble,” said Smith, 37. “I try to limit the time spent on the screen because there is so much crazy news and you can only watch too many TV shows.

“Many of the goals I have set for myself in the past five years have materialized, so I now have time to sit down and really listen to what my inner being tells me to do next,” said said Smith, who also appeared in Ava DuVernay’s “Queen Sugar” on OWN and “The L Word: Generation Q.” from Showtime

Why is your “temporary” room your favorite room?

It helped me to feel grounded in a period and a slice of life that seemed completely unreal. It was already starting to feel like home, but took on a different kind of tone when things started to change. And the space is big enough to have my wife here too. She hasn’t been able to pick up and leave, but I’m going to fly and pick her up. Manhattan is very crowded, so at least here it is much easier to distance yourself socially.

I can’t imagine being away from your wife during all of this.

We try FaceTime and stay in touch as much as possible, but nothing beats being able to be together. I was FaceTiming with her while she zoomed in with my niece and nephew; this is the world we are in right now.

Is the bedroom used for anything other than sleep and your personal library?

It’s also my gym. I bought a lot of home fitness equipment for my trailer while I was working on “9-1-1: Lone Star”. I have handles, I have a weighted vest for a few pumps and there is just enough space in the room to stay there and do some high intensity stuff.

You have a fairly large collection of baseball caps.

I love a good hat. I have a University of Michigan hat from my time in college, an Ann Arbor Pioneer hat from my high school, here I got a Dodgers hat. The Hollywood fire hat was like a welcome gift from the people who supply the fire trucks on “9-1-1: Lone Star”. The “Transtastic” hat represents what I want to do with the work of my life, combining my experience and my visibility to improve the lives of others and put their often neglected stories in the foreground of the media.

Beautiful watches.

Watches tend to reflect the people who are important to me. The black with the silver face is a gift from my mom.… The silver watch with the blue and red face is a gift from Chaz Bono, and the silver watch with the solid blue face was the watch I wore when I met Oprah Winfrey, so I definitely keep this one in the collection.

What is your favorite memory here?

My wife visits me. She was the last one here for her mid-winter vacation and our birthday was February 23, so she came a bit. It was a very sweet trip and the last time I saw it.