Brad Pitt channels Dr. Anthony Fauci for cold opening of “SNL”

Brad Pitt brought a certain quality of red star to the cold opening of “Saturday Night Live … At Home”.

Oscar winner “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” donned a silver wig to act as adviser to the White House Coronavirus task force, Dr. Anthony Fauci, reflecting on the how President Donald Trump handled the COVID-19 crisis.

After Trump’s high-profile comments on injections of UV light and disinfectant, Brad-as-Fauci winced: “I know I shouldn’t be touching my face, but …”

After a few predictable searches, Pitt, 56, whipped his silver wig and praised American health care workers on the front line – and the “calm and clarity” of Dr. Fauci – before declaring: “Live, a little, all over America, it’s Saturday night! “

After some brief moments in the first canned episode “Saturday Night Live … At Home” forced by the coronavirus lockdown, the venerable NBC comedy franchise rallied to give it another virtual chance this weekend.

Viewers were obviously hungry: the first episode of ‘At Home’ two weeks ago drew 6.7 million viewers, making it the second highest rated episode since the release of the 1980s cast, Eddie Murphy, the very ballyhooed comeback of the 30 Rock scene, recorded 10 million viewers in December 2019.

Also of note: when Alisyn Camerota, 53, of CNN, asked Fauci, 79, who should play him if he should complain about “SNL”, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases smiled and joked, “Oh Brad Pitt, of course.