Australia makes the use of coronavirus tracing data for non-health purposes

SYDNEY – Australia is making it illegal for health officials to access data collected through smartphone software to monitor the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday amid privacy concerns raised by the measure.

Australia has so far avoided the high number of deaths in other countries, with only 78 deaths, mainly as a result of severe mobility restrictions that have led to the stagnation of public life.

The federal government has said that current “social distance” measures will last at least until mid-May and that its willingness to relax will depend on whether people download a smartphone “app” to find out who the illness has been with.

The tracking application, which has not yet been released, has raised concerns among legal and privacy advocates who have said that the location data it collects could be used by independent bodies such as law enforcement.

Morrison said the government would make the use of non-health officials illegal.

“It’s illegal for data to go from that data warehouse to people other than those for whom the whole thing is designed, and that’s to support state health care personnel to do contact tracing,” he said. said in Canberra.

Morrison also confirmed a report in the local media that the data will be stored on servers managed by AWS, a U.S. unit of Internet Giant Amazon.com Inc., but added that “it is a nationally encrypted repository”.

Promises made to the laws to limit the use of the app came when the Australian authorities again announced the date when the single-digit percentage of the disease would increase at a low level. The disease has infected about 6,700 people and resulted in 78 deaths in the country.

Because the country’s borders had been closed for weeks, Morrison said the disease was now in a “community phase,” meaning health authorities hoped to slow its spread through widespread trials – even in people without symptoms – and contact tracing.

State governments began urging people to sign up for testing, saying they no longer had to meet previous criteria for being in contact with an infected person, being abroad, or having flu-like symptoms.

The cruise ship, which was linked to a third of the country’s coronavirus deaths, left the country on Thursday when docked in local waters a month later.

The Ruby Princess process, owned by Carnival Corp., has become a flashpoint of public anger since it was allowed to land thousands of passengers in Sydney without health checks on 19 March. Hundreds of its passengers later showed a positive COVID-19 value, about 10 percent of the country’s overall incidence.

Separate criminal investigations, coronary and intergovernmental investigations have been launched to find out how ship operators were allowed to allow coronavirus patients to leave the country.