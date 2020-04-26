49ers trade Matt Breida to Dolphins, Marchioness Goodwin to Eagles

Two members of the 49ers Super Bowl LIV team are on the move.

The 49ers traded ball carrier Matt Breida to the Dolphins for a fifth-round pick, which they used to select offensive lineman Colton McKivitz of West Virginia on Saturday.

Breida, 25, had 743 total yards and two touchdowns last year on 142 hits in 13 games played last season. The 49ers list is now composed of Tevin Coleman, Raheem Mostert and Kyle Juszczyk.

This is the second offensive lineup that general manager John Lynch performed on the third day of the 2020 NFL Draft after quadruple left pro Bowl player Joe Staley announced his retirement at 35 due to problems with health.

The team gave up their fifth-round pick in Trent Williams’ trade with the Redskins. Washington also received a third-round pick in 2021 for the disgruntled lineman.

Moments after the Breida trade announcement, multiple sources reported the 49ers distributed wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and their sixth round pick (# 210) to the Eagles in exchange for their sixth round pick (# 190).

Goodwin, 29, had just 12 passes for 186 yards and one touchdown last year in nine games. He was placed on an injured reserve in December with several problems, including a knee injury.

San Francisco has been actively shopping at Goodwin for some time. Earlier this week, it was reported that Lynch had placed three other players – defensive end Dee Ford, linebacker Kwon Alexander and safety Jaquiski Tartt – in the trading block to reduce their wage cap commitments.