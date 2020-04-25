World Food Program director David Beasley on coronavirus: “The worst is yet to come”

In addition to the coronavirus pandemic, the world could see a global humanitarian disaster, including famine in three dozen countries – potentially the most serious crisis since World War II. Ports are closed and supply chains disrupted as disaster threatens millions of people.

David Beasley, Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program and a former South Carolina governor, said in a CBS News interview that members of the two parties in the United States have come together to help fight poverty, starvation and instability, but he says that more help is needed to keep the food supply moving. He also spoke of the need to use “common sense” reopening the economy.

Beasley spoke with Pamela Falk of CBS News from his home in Society Hill, South Carolina, where he recently recovered from a case of COVID-19 himself.

Pamela Falk of CBS News: You came down with a coronavirus. Tell us what the experience was like.

David Beasley: You read all the stories, then when it hits you, it’s a whole different ball game.

I was lucky in the sense that it was never as bad as I had to go to the hospital. But at the same time, it didn’t hit me for three days. It was really light and completely disappeared … it hit me with a little fever, aches and pains. And then I thought it would disappear after three days, and then that … it just persisted for three consecutive weeks. … Fortunately, I never had any breathing problems. I was worried one day in particular, but I turned out well and it’s behind me now.

I am so grateful … to be able to speak with experience about what I have been through so that people can understand what it is all about.

David Beasley in 2018 ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP via Getty Images



Even when governors or leaders say we are going to open, always use common sense. This is the key: use common sense, use the brain that God has given you. And be careful.

It is a deadly disease. Even if it is not fatal for you, you can give it to someone who may be elderly or with a preexisting condition, and then it is obviously fatal.

The World Food Program has warned that in addition to the coronavirus pandemic, the world could see a global humanitarian disaster. What is your message to world leaders, to the private sector? What can be done?

Beasley: It’s tragic. We feed around 100 million people every day, but 30 million are 100% dependent on us. So now, with COVID, we have 130 million more people, which brings us to 265 million people literally walking towards on the brink of starvation.

We had to resolve these issues immediately. Otherwise, we’re going to have famines unlike anything we’ve ever seen in history.

Number one: Let’s end the wars now. Please end the wars – that would be the greatest thing.

Number two: we need to preposition about $ 1.9 billion in food … to advance this funding so that we can preposition it so that when supply chains start to break down, people will not lose life because of what we do.

Third, we need approximately $ 350 million to move medical supplies, test kits, doctors, nurses and health professionals.

The last thing we need to do is maintain the supply chain, because if you can’t get food from field to market for the consumer, people will die.

I tell you, the worst is yet to come.

I am so concerned about Africa. Obviously, I am concerned about our donor countries – that their economies will start to move again as quickly as possible, so that we can provide the funds that will be necessary to avoid a massive famine in many of these success-dependent countries. in the economies of donor countries like the United States, like the United Kingdom, like Germany.

Many Africans depend on remittances from friends and families around the world, such as from the United States. And if we start to see young people in urban Africa losing their jobs and not having food, you’re going to have riots.

The destabilization will change the situation. So we’re trying to identify the hotspots right off the bat and see what we can do to come up with safety nets, but we’re going to need funding to do that. Otherwise, it will be catastrophic.

Are you talking to the American administration, the Trump administration, to keep the ports open?

Beasley: Yes, I have spoken not only with the American administration, but also with leaders from many countries around the world. And I can tell you… that the United States has been an extraordinary donor. In fact, we receive about $ 3.4 billion from the United States.

Republicans and Democrats, even if they seem to be fighting for everything, when it comes to foreign aid for food security and stabilization, they have been absolutely remarkable and all the leaders I have spoken to, including the states United, are committed to working with us. try their best not to back off.

It is the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. Do you think [the next General Assembly, in September] could take place?

Beasley: This is one of the most devastating years in the history of the United Nations. It would therefore be a year for everyone to really come together because COVID has transcended all the borders of the world. So this would be a great time for leaders to come together for a variety of reasons.

However, if COVID is still a contagious problem, I imagine that we could see the first General Assembly of the United Nations as a virtual spectacle.

A final note: Asked about returning home to South Carolina to recover, Beasley said he was able to walk around and get some fresh air. “My family has lived in this area since the early 1700s, so we are an old family who appeared to us as if we were, we were immigrants, long ago,” he said.