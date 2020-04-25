Why NFL rivals are all the rage against Tom Brady and Buccaneers

It’s like Tom Brady never left New England.

Deflategate’s future Hall of Fame and alleged brain has already put his new team in trouble by defying orders to stay home in Florida and trying to visit Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Brady, who signed a $ 50 million guaranteed contract with Tampa Bay just over a month ago, was arrested when he mistakenly entered Leftwich neighbor David Kramer’s house on 7 April.

“I was literally sitting here and watching this tall guy come into my house,” Kramer told TMZ Sports. “He didn’t even look at me. He just dropped his duffel bags on the floor and looked up at me a bit and I’ll never forget the look on his face.

“He just says,” Am I in the wrong house ?! “”

Brady apologized, then quickly left. But the other 31 NFL teams are the ones who seem to be hurt by the situation.

Brady’s meeting with Leftwich has been banned due to team restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, and CBS Sports reports that several teams have transmitted their anger on the situation and I think the Buccaneers will receive “harsh discipline” from the office of Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Brady tried to minimize the incident – which happened four days after the Florida home stay order was passed – on Twitter:

“Intrusion into the parks, breaking and entering … I’m just at home in Tompa Bay!” Brady wrote.

Brady then made an even worse faux pas in his new hometown, when the 42-year-old was caught defying logic and the law and kicked out of a public park, where he was training.