Where is my coronavirus stimulation test? When is it mailed?

After an initial wave of stimulus payments that hit $ 1,200 in bank accounts in mid-April, many wondered when – or if – their share of the federal government’s coronavirus relief program would arrive.

Over 88 million people have already received payments totaling $ 125 billion in the first three weeks of the program, according to an IRS statement Friday. A total of 150 million payments are expected to be made.

Starting Friday, the IRS is expected to send its first paper checks to millions of other Americans for whom the government did not have direct deposit information, according to an IRS calendar reported by the Washington Post.

According to the post office report, about 5 million checks will be issued each week, with taxpayers with the lowest adjusted gross annual income receiving them first. This week, taxpayers with incomes of $ 10,000 or less have priority. Beginning May 1, checks should be sent to those earning less than $ 20,000, followed by an increase of $ 10,000 per week.

The deployment of the program was not without problems. Some checks have been sent to incorrect bank accounts, and many have received an encrypted “Payment Status Not Available” message on the IRS website. Some payments have even been sent to the dead.

IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said in a statement that the IRS, the Treasury and partner agencies “are working tirelessly to get these payments to the Americans who need them in record time.”

Payments for people who filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019 are expected to be automatic. Those who did not provide direct deposit information in their 2018 or 2019 tax returns can enter it on the IRS online portal to speed up payment, said IRS officials.