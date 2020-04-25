What NFL Draft Choices Do With All Their Additional Hats

Close friends and family of the best NFL 2020 draft picks won’t need to shop for hats for long.

The NFL has sent pre-draft care packages, including hats from 32 teams, to 57 prospects identified as potential first players. More than 1,800 hats were distributed to capture a welcome moment in the NFL that could have been missing from the virtual draft.

Each time a new draft pick appeared on the television screen Thursday night already wearing his new team’s hat, 31 more have been thrown somewhere nearby.

What happens to the extras? This is up to the player, NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy told The Post.

The package also included the cameras used by prospects in their homes to film reactions and live interviews, but not a jersey for the 32 teams. Each first round pick will receive the appropriate commemorative jersey # 1 with their name on the back of the league at a later date, in addition to their official jersey and team number.

“It is a draft day tradition that a player who is with us would receive the team’s No. 1 jersey and also the hat,” said McCarthy. “It was in place of the photo that the player would take with the commissioner.”

The 32 No. 1 jerseys were hung on a clothing rack at the home of Commissioner Roger Goodell in Bronxville, N.Y. in the first round.

Goodell autographed each of them, now available on nfl.com/auction as part of a tuna draft for the benefit of six charities working with first responders, healthcare professionals and others affected by the coronavirus pandemic. He also greeted each prospect with a FaceTime call, replacing the usual handshake or bear hug.

Giants’ rookie Andrew Thomas said he would give the extra hats to his friends. No reason to keep the goods of 31 opponents.

“What I will probably do is see which family members like certain teams,” Tua Tagovailoa told Yahoo Sports before the Dolphins chose him with No. 5 choice. “I would give them a hat. I would give them a jersey, and if not, I would probably send them back to the NFL. “

Chances are they’re all Dolphins fans now, Tua.