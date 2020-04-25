Twitter deconstructs coronavirus 5G conspiracy theories

Twitter unleashes strange conspiracy theories linking the outbreak of the coronavirus to 5G communications technology.

“We have expanded our guidelines on unverified allegations that incite people to engage in harmful activities, could lead to the destruction or damage of critical 5G infrastructure, or could lead to widespread panic, social unrest, or widespread disruption,” Twitter tweet on Wednesday.

“Since the introduction of our updated policies on March 18, we have removed more than 2,230 tweets containing misleading and potentially harmful content,” Twitter added to the second tweet. “Our automated systems have challenged more than 3.4 million accounts targeting manipulative conversations around COVID-19.”

There have been several attacks on 5G infrastructure in the UK. About 20 telecommunication masts, one in the hospital, were under attack during Easter as a result of a strange conspiracy theory.

Scientists, officials and the country’s network operators have beaten the conspiracy theory. Mobile UK, representing UK mobile network operators, has also warned that the attacks will endanger human lives at a time when the country is fighting to curb a coronavirus pandemic.

Some celebrities have also been in the spotlight as wild conspiracy theory fades. For example, actor John Cusack, reportedly tweet and removed the coronavirus conspiracy theory from the dangers of 5G networks.

Twitter recently expanded its definition harm to the forum “to deal with content that is in direct conflict with authorized sources of global and local public health information.”



Melissa Roberto of Fox News wrote the article.