Tom Hanks writes comforting letter to bullying boy named Corona

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks found a new correspondent after returning to the United States from Australia. Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were in Australia when they were diagnosed with coronavirus last month.

A young Gold Coast fan contacted Hanks after having problems at school.

Corona DeVries, 8, was bullied for her name in light of the coronavirus pandemic. He wrote to Hanks saying, “I heard on the news that you and your wife got the coronavirus.” 9 News carried over. “It’s okay?”

The boy wrote that he liked his name, but the bullies made him feel “very sad and angry.”

Hanks wrote on a typewriter he had taken to the Gold Coast.

“Your letter made my wife and I feel so good!” Hanks wrote. “You know, you’re the only person I’ve ever known to have the name Corona – like the ring around the sun, a crown.”

While the letter cheered the boy up, Hanks also sent him a surprise gift – his Corona typewriter.

“I thought this typewriter would work for you,” Hanks wrote. “Ask an adult how it works. And use it to answer me.”

In a nod to a classic Toy Story hit, Hanks added a sweet note to the end of his letter. “P.S. You have a friend in ME!”