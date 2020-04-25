The number of deaths from a coronavirus pandemic in the United States exceeds 50,000

The death toll in the United States from COVID-19 surpassed 50,000 on Friday, as states and municipalities began to reopen their economies more and more, some despite warnings from public health experts.

President Trump did not notice the dark milestone because it highlighted states that had taken steps to reopen their economies, including California. Half of Americans live in states that have taken such measures, he said.

“We are opening our country; it’s very exciting to see,” said Trump during his daily White House briefing. “The country is a great place, and it’s going to be bigger than ever.”

But in Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp’s decision to aggressively reopen the state’s economy has sparked protesters. On Friday, they toured the governor’s mansion in Atlanta, honking their horns and waving signs saying, “Kemp kills.” “You can’t fix stupid, but you can vote!” and “Your life is essential!”

Kemp overcame objections from health experts, NAACP and some of his state’s mayors, and even Trump, who said on Thursday that he thought the governor was going too fast. (Trump didn’t mention Georgia during Friday’s briefing.)

Gyms, tattoo parlors, hair salons and bowling alleys were allowed to reopen on Friday. Restaurants and cinemas will follow on Monday. More than 890 people in Georgia have died from COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.

“For weeks, my team has been working closely with the Trump administration and our federal counterparts to mitigate the impact of #coronavirus in Georgia. Our decisions and our direction are based on public health data and recommendations, ”Kemp tweeted Thursday.

The White House’s phased approach calls on states not to start reopening their economies until they see, among other criteria, a decline in flu and coronavirus cases documented for two weeks. Georgia does not meet this standard.

Some restaurants, stores and other businesses began reopening in Alaska on Friday under the easing of restrictions by Governor Mike Dunleavy. In a handful of cities in Oklahoma, businesses such as hair salons and pet care were allowed to open on Friday.

In Iowa, the day the state reported its largest one-day increase in confirmed coronavirus infections, Governor Kim Reynolds announced that non-essential surgeries would be allowed starting Monday, as will the opening farmers’ markets. At least 107 people have died from COVID-19 in Iowa, according to the State Department of Public Health.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced that state churches and restaurants and hair salons in some areas would be allowed to reopen with distancing and other precautions on May 4.

In Michigan, where Governor Gretchen Whitmer was the subject of vocal criticism of state restrictions, the governor extended the order to stay home until May 15. But it also relaxed restrictions on certain companies. Nurseries, landscapers and bicycle stores can reopen, and stores selling non-essential items can now pick up and deliver to the curb. Large chain stores will no longer have to block access to departments such as paint, carpet and garden centers.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman In Nevada, despite days of criticism of his wishes, implored state and federal leaders to allow the city to reopen, saying the heat of the city’s desert could show whether or not the heat can deter the coronavirus. There is no evidence that heat deters the virus.

Goodman has no authority over the Las Vegas Strip, which is in unincorporated Clark County. But she argued that if the tourism industry does not reopen soon, the city will not survive. Some casinos are taking reservations for the month of May, and Treasure Island has announced plans to open May 15, unless prohibited by state order.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has categorically stated that the Strip and game rooms in general will not open soon.

Elsewhere, protesters continued to challenge officials who refused to lift the restrictions.

Protesters demonstrated against the coronavirus shutdown in Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday. Polls show that most Americans want a slower approach to lifting security restrictions during the pandemic. (AFP / Getty Images)

In Madison, one day after Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers extended his “safer home” order until May 26, more than 1,000 people gathered at state house to protest the move , carrying signs saying “My body, my choice to work” and waving banners “Don’t step on me” and American flags.

The rally was among the most significant of these protests that have taken place in recent weeks, although their views do not match those of most Americans. A CBS poll released Thursday found that 70% of Americans believe the nation should give priority to slowing the spread of the coronavirus, even if it causes short-term economic damage.

There were signs that the pandemic was decreasing elsewhere, including New York, which was hit hard by the coronavirus and was among the first places to adopt large-scale restrictions to slow its spread. The number of people admitted to hospital, treated in the intensive care unit and tested positive for coronavirus has decreased, said Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday.

A woman waits in line Friday for a mobile pantry in Brooklyn, New York. (AFP / Getty Images)

New York State has also reported declining hospitalization and death rates. More than 20,980 people died from COVID-19 in the state.

“All the evidence suggests that we are down the curve,” said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

However, he warned that the pandemic is creating an economic toll for state and local governments that could affect schools, police, and health care. The pandemic has already created a budget deficit of $ 13.3 billion, Cuomo said, adding that this figure is expected to reach $ 61 billion in fiscal 2024.

He criticized the federal government for bailouting airlines and other industries while failing to make entire state and local governments. He saved his biggest wrath for the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Who called federal assistance to states in financial difficulty under the coronavirus “blue state bailouts” and suggested that they should declare bankruptcy.

States are not authorized by federal law to declare bankruptcy. Cuomo dared to McConnell to pass a law to change that.

“Sen. McConnell, pass the law, I challenge you. Then go to the president and say, “Sign this bill, allowing states to declare bankruptcy,” Cuomo said. “Do you want to send a signal to the markets that this nation is really in trouble?” Want to send an international message that the economy is in turmoil? “

“Pass this bill if you are not just in politics,” he added. “We will see how long it takes him to do it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.