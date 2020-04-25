Tesla layoffs leave janitors, bus drivers struggle to make rent: report

Hundreds of janitors, shuttle drivers and other low-wage workers are struggling to make ends meet after Tesla fired them due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report.

In weeks after weeks of resistance to calls to shut down its factory in Fremont, California, Tesla gave in and fired nearly 300 unionized janitors and shuttle drivers.

Unlike the Silicon Valley giants Apple, Google and Facebook, who are committed to paying workers on their sprawling campuses, even though the majority of their staff work from home, Tesla sent their lowest wages home unpaid .

“It has a devastating effect on workers, who are low-wage workers and not seen,” Dianne Solis, who represents 11,000 janitors as vice-president of SEIU-United Service Workers West, says to motherboard.

“They’re outsourced and that’s how Tesla tries to free itself from any liability. Many of these workers suffer from chronic diseases such as diabetes and do not have health care. There are no other jobs at the moment, and these workers do not know how they are going to pay May’s rent or put food on the table. “

Esther Garcia Servin, mother of two who used to clean the floors of the company’s Fremont factory, said she couldn’t afford to pay for the single room she rented in San Jose , and had to pay for food and gas on top of that. .

“Tesla needs to be more aware,” she said. “I worked a lot of overtime for them.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who March 6 tweeted that “the coronavirus panic is stupid”, his net worth increased by more than 10% during the pandemic. It was worth more than $ 37 billion on Friday, according to Forbes. Tesla’s shares, meanwhile, have climbed more than 40% in the past month and the company now has a market capitalization of more than $ 130 billion.

Maria Noel Fernandez, campaign manager at grassroots community organization Silicon Valley Rising, told the publication that despite expectations that all workers will be rehired after the crisis ends, Musk has made “a conscious decision to say that Tesla doesn’t care about its entrepreneurs. “

“Musk says” we are not on the side of our workers and their communities, “she said. “And he could afford it.” It’s a decision. “

Tesla did not respond to the Post’s request for comment.