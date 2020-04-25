Tension between governors and mayors over coronavirus locking

Heidi Harmon, the mayor of San Luis Obispo, wants to open things up. Shirley Sessions, the mayor of Tybee Island, Georgia, wants to keep things closed.

A continent apart, the two are straddling the last dividing line that emerges as the nation grapples with the greatest health and economic crisis it has experienced in generations: a growing separation between governors and local leaders about when to end the country’s self-imposed shutdown.

The two disagree with the governor of their state.

“In the case of San Luis Obispo, we are unique,” said Harmon, a feeling that the sessions echoed 2,600 miles away.

“We know what is best for our communities,” said Sessions.

Their contrasting goals reflect the tension behind the growing conflict, whether from local officials calling on Democratic governors to relax or mayors urging Republican governors to clamp down. Basically, the question is whether the fight against a deadly virus without regard for physical or geographic lines can be carried out with something other than a universal approach.

Unlike the red-blue division that colors the animosities between the White House and Congress, or the differences between heads of state led by Republicans and their Democratic counterparts, this disagreement does not necessarily boil down to the usual partisan line. There are Republicans who balk at the actions of Republicans, Democrats who differ from Democrats and local officials without affiliation with a party challenging Democrats and Republicans.

Harmon is a fan of Governor Gavin Newsom, his Democratic colleague, and is quick to say that she is not trying to open the doors of her city wide and to come back to life as it was before the pandemic.

“It opens in a way that has a lot of railings and markers to keep people healthy and safe, who live here and can go through San Luis Obispo,” said Harmon.

Sessions, a non-partisan supporter, knows that her resort community is suffering economically, but is concerned that the return-to-business edict by Republican Governor Brian Kemp will flood her coastal haven with visitors who import COVID-19.

“Normally, we welcome tourists. But it’s a security issue, ”she said.

The conflict comes as leaders of state houses and town halls across the country are stepping in to fill the void left by a fractured Congress and an erratic President Trump.

Part of the disagreement reflects tensions between legislators who may represent people with very different ways of thinking, which, as Jessica Trounstine of UC Merced pointed out, is nothing new.

“These tensions exist in many different policy areas,” said Trounstine, an expert on urban policy. She noted, for example, the divergence between Sacramento lawmakers and some local officials over California’s state sanctuary law protecting immigrants without legal residence.

Today, the stakes are even higher, given the grave danger that the new coronavirus poses to life and livelihoods.

And, if anything, the chasm between local governors and legislators widens as the country divides more and more between cities and suburbs that lean over the democratic and rural and exurban areas that tilt the Republicans.

“As minority voters and highly skilled professionals (health care workers) are … increasingly democratic voters, city mayors have both a policy and a political incentive to focus on the health implications of the crisis, “Eric Heberlig, University of North Carolina to Charlotte political scientist who studied municipal issues, wrote in an email.

“The governors of states in which the plurality of [the vote] is not urban, minority or professional does not have as much incentive to weigh health problems more heavily than economic concerns, “he said.

Part of the friction – not to mention ongoing crises – can also come from strained personal relationships.

In Oregon, where the mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, pressured the governor Kate Brown to take more daring measures, the two democrats are former political rivals. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has challenged New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, another longtime Democrat and antagonist, to make a home stay order. Several days later, Cuomo locked the entire state.

The harsh feelings between Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman, an independent Democrat, and Nevada’s Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak date from his tenure on the Clark County Commission, which oversees the Gaza Strip. She used a series of national television interviews to call for the reopening of the city, although one wonders to what extent Goodman helped her cause by actually offering Las Vegas as a test case to relax restrictions on the country when it comes to staying at home.

“We have survived West Nile and SARS, avian flu, E. coli, swine flu, Zika virus,” she said on MSNBC, blithely suggesting that businesses would be forced to close if enough people got sick.

Perhaps the main reason for the split between state leaders and city hall is the fact that governors represent a much larger area and a broader and more diverse set of interests than mayors.

“We recognize that 58 counties, 480 different parts of the state, have a different impact,” said Newsom, a former mayor of San Francisco, during a daily briefing on coronaviruses. “But also the fact that we are a state, and the impact and collective responsibility that we have towards each other – neighboring counties, neighboring cities – must also be taken into consideration.”

He has been reluctant to relax the state-wide restrictions he put in place more than a month ago.

Trounstine, for his part, takes the side of the governor. While the country is founded on the principle stated by Thomas Jefferson, “the government closest to the people serves the people the best,” she said. Times are different.

“In this particular situation, the virus doesn’t care who your mayor is, or where your city limits are,” said Trounstine. “We cannot develop policy at such a local level at the moment because the problem crosses borders. For the public good, it makes sense to develop policies at the highest possible level. “

While much about the coronavirus remains unknown, one thing seems likely.

As the death toll and economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continues to increase, the debate on who can best respond – the governor or local officials – will intensify.