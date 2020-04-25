“Spider-Man”, “Doctor Strange”, “Thor” team release dates

LOS ANGELES – Hollywood studios are pushing back more release dates because of the coronavirus, including the sequels of “Doctor Strange”, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Into the Spider-Verse”.

Friday night, Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Co. announced updated theatrical release schedules that significantly delay some of their acclaimed superhero films.

Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, the sequel to the 2016 film Benedict Cumberbatch, was postponed from November 2021 to March 2022.

Sony said its live action Spider-Man, the third in the Tom Holland series, was delayed from July 2021 to November 2021. The animated sequel “Spider-Verse” is now dated October 2022, back from its version original from April 2022..

Efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus have resulted in a halt to production, which has had a domino effect on the meticulously planned theatrical release schedule until 2022.

But not all of the changes announced on Friday were delays. Disney has declared that “Thor: Love and Thunder”, who will see Natalie Portman take the hammer, will be postponed for a week until February 11, 2022.