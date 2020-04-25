Small business owners prepare for pain when $ 310 billion loan program opens

The Small Business Administration will begin a second round of troubled business loans on Monday – a process that will be closely watched by hordes of dad owners who say they were kicked out of the stimulus package the first time.

The second round of paycheck protection program loans begins on April 27 at 10:30 a.m. with $ 310 billion in funding.

“We encourage all authorized lenders to process loan applications previously submitted by eligible borrowers and to disburse funds quickly,” SBA chief Jovita Carranza and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday.

The loans have been much sought after by companies suffering from quarantine of coronavirus because they can be converted into grants by companies which keep their employees on the payroll for a period of eight weeks after the granting of the loan. The first round of funding of $ 350 billion ran out of cash after just 13 days on April 16.

Since then, it has emerged that dozens of publicly traded companies, some of which are worth more than $ 100 million, have received funding, including $ 30 million from Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Potbelly Sandwich Shop and the Talent agency Wilhelmina International which represents celebrities from Nicki Minaj to Nick Jonas.

Small business owner Allan Ripp, who requested a loan from Citibank during his first visit and left empty-handed, said he was still concerned about being left out of the process while big companies get their loans.

“After enduring two weeks of automated hell with the Citi portal and being repeatedly asked to remain patient while our app is” escalated “without any significant signs that it has been, I have not We are very confident that we will be fortunate to receive funding, especially knowing how quickly the new funding cycle will begin. “

In a statement to The Post, a spokesperson for Citi said, “Citi is committed to supporting small businesses and has been pleased to participate in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection (PPP) program. We worked with applicants as quickly as possible to help them complete and submit their applications and we regret that some of our clients did not receive funding until SBA funds were used up. “

“We have continued to process applications for additional program funding,” said the Citi press release, “and we are ready to continue helping small business owners get the funding they need to keep their employees on the payroll. “