Sheriff denies police concealed missing husband of “Tiger King” star

Florida County Sheriff Investigates Deceptive Decade Released By Netflix Series »Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness, Said his police force is not involved in a cover-up related to the case.

Among the cast of bizarre characters featured in the Netflix documentary is Hillsborough County, Florida, owner of animal sanctuary Carole Baskin.

She is also the ex-wife of apparent multi-millionaire Don Lewis, who went missing in 1997. Baskin vehemently denies any role in his disappearance.

In a new interview with former Fox Nation prosecutor and host Nancy Grace, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister echoed theories that Baskin’s brother, who was deputy sheriff with the Hillsborough County police force and on duty the night of Lewis’ disappearance, is somehow involved in the affair.

“If you dare to Google yourself, you will discover that there is an ongoing conspiracy theory and a cover-up suggestion,” said Grace in a new episode of the Fox Nation series, “An investigation into Tiger King.”

“So let’s take the bull by the horns, sheriff,” she insisted. “She had a brother in your forces, in the forces of the sheriff’s department … What about the allegations that he helped her cover up a murder and that he helped her that night?”

“I would say these claims are false,” replied Chronister.

“He was assigned to a call,” continued Chronister, “He had actually arrested someone. Someone was in his car. He went to the reservation during this time. Any kind of cover-up theory is dissipated when you can trace and see that his actions from that night have been taken into account. “

The night of Lewis’ disappearance, Baskin said he went to the grocery store at 3 a.m. to buy milk for tigers and that his vehicle was broken down.

Chronister stated that Baskin’s brother and another officer at the time supported this story.

“[Baskin’s brother] had asked one of his other friends, another MP, to take him home, ”said Chronister. “Another deputy sheriff picked her up from the Albertsons and brought her back to the animal shelter.”

While Chronister has rejected all theories of a law enforcement conspiracy, he believes that Lewis was murdered, in a “sophisticated and complex” conspiracy, involving more than one person.

Lewis’ abandoned car was found in the parking lot of a private airport and Baskin said that Lewis planned to travel to Costa Rica, where he had a house.

“This individual was murdered and this individual never left the country,” said Chronister. “I think it was staged and supposed to appear as if someone had just stopped, parked, and I think they wanted us to believe that it was not [have] intended to return and that he was gone.

“Without a doubt in my mind. I am deeply convinced that he was killed, ”continued Chronister, while emphasizing that he did not name Baskin as a person interested in the disappearance.

“There are other people who have benefited from [Lewis’] death … This is why it would be irresponsible to call Carol Baskin even a person of interest, “he concluded.

