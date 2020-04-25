SBA prohibits hedge funds and private equity firms from making small business PPP loans

Hedge funds and private equity firms are not eligible for the types of US government loans intended to relieve small businesses of the economic hardship of the coronavirus epidemic, the Small Business Administration said Friday.

“Hedge funds and private equity firms are primarily engaged in investment or speculation, so these firms are not eligible to receive a PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan,” wrote the SBA in an update. day to clarify which companies can apply for relief under the program. .

The loans are intended to support small businesses ranging from hairdressers to restaurants to help cover the wage bill and rent for employees, as large swathes of the economy have been shut down to prevent the virus from spreading.

US lawmakers approved a $ 484 billion Aid bill, the fourth was passed to deal with the coronavirus crisis in order to finance small businesses and hospitals. It includes $ 310 billion for PPP loans, replenishing the program’s recently depleted original $ 349 billion pot.

Reuters was unable to identify companies that could have applied for or received the loans, but bankers and lawyers said there was speculation that some financial companies had applied for the program.

Many Americans have expressed anger that government assistance can go to these types of businesses, sometimes run by billionaire founders who fly in private planes and own second and third homes in exclusive vacation enclaves.

Investment adviser Aksia wrote a letter to the companies he invested with on April 8, saying he was “firmly convinced that the renunciation of the PPP loan should not go to alternative asset managers” whose income from commissions were not significantly affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

On Friday, the SBA released the updated guidelines, saying it “does not believe Congress has planned for these types of businesses … to get P3s.”

Certainly, not all hedge funds and private equity firms are run by wealthy financiers, and some are struggling to stay in business as the historic liquidation of the stock market hit yields and investors demanded repayment. .

As the wave of criticism increased this week, a few US companies listed on the stock exchange, particularly in the hotel sector, began to refuse the PPP loans they had just granted. This accelerated after the Treasury Department said on Thursday that state-owned enterprises would have a hard time proving that they needed the funds.

Manning & Napier, an investment company but not a hedge fund manager, declined a PPP loan request. The company, which had $ 17 billion under management as of March 31, said Thursday it had “immediately canceled” its previously approved requests for $ 6.7 million in PPP loans for two subsidiaries under new SBA guidelines. .