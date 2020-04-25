Russian freighter Progress supplies 2.8 tonnes of supplies to space station

Friday evening, a Russian Progress freighter, carrying 2.8 tonnes of supplies and equipment, took off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. It performed a perfect rendezvous in two orbits and docked with the International Space Station only three hours and 21 minutes after its launch.

The Soyuz 2.1a propellant on the unmanned supply ship came to life at 9:51 p.m. ET (6:51 a.m. Saturday local time), propelling the rocket to the sky directly in the space station’s orbit plane.

After a series of carefully choreographed rocket launches, Progress caught up with the station, aligned itself with the rear port of the Russian module Zvezda and moved in for a smooth docking at 1:12 a.m. while the two vessels were sailing 260 miles over Central Asia.

Progress delivered 1,543 pounds of propellant to the station, as well as 110 pounds of oxygen, 926 pounds of water and 2,994 pounds of dry cargo, including crew supplies, food and equipment . Expedition 63 commander Chris Cassidy and cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner will begin unloading the ship in the coming days.

Then, for the station’s program, two large-scale launches. The Japanese space agency plans to launch an HTV cargo ship on May 20 with a final set of replacement solar panel batteries. Then, a week later, NASA and SpaceX plan to launch a Crew Dragon capsule carrying astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on a pilot test flight to the station.

This flight, known as Demo 2, is a crucial milestone for NASA, the first orbital launch of astronauts aboard an American rocket from American soil since the last flight of the space shuttle in July 2011.

Successful test flight will pave way for NASA to certify Crew Dragon for operational missions, helping to end agency’s sole dependence on Russian Soyuz spacecraft for transport to and from the station.