Rams Sneaders encountered problem on second day of NFL draft

The first virtual draft in NFL history went without a major problem for the Rams, but it had a problem on Friday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rams spent weeks using online technology for meetings and other pre-project matters. The Rams made their way through and “had no problems,” said general manager Les Snead.

But a dozen choices before the Rams made their first choice in the second round, the Internet service came out at Snib’s Malibu.

“He was gone,” said Snead. “He was wiped out.”

Coach joked Sean McVay: “I think he probably almost lost his mind and put his hand across a screen before choosing.”

Jeff Graves, Rams director of information technology, was on site at Snead’s home. Graves had implemented systems and several backups at the home of Snead, McVay, Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff and Vice President Tony Pastoors.

Snead credited Graves for solving the problem for 30 minutes.

“I don’t know how he did it, but I found out that there was a truck at the end of the night parked outside my house that was pumping, I guess, to serve us,” said Snead.

Snead then selected four players in the second and third rounds – ball carrier Cam Akers, wide receiver Van Jefferson, linebacker Terrell Lewis and goalkeeper Terrell Burgess.

Snead said the problem “had nothing to do with the NFL”.

McVay couldn’t help but take a good mood in Snead.

“It was a user error,” he said with a laugh.

The project ends Saturday with selections in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.