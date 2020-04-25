Patriots have yet to pick a successor to Tom Brady’s 2020 NFL draft

No one lets the rest of the NFL guess like Bill Belichick.

The Patriots’ search for a replacement for Tom Brady has proven … three future defensive starters and two tight ends? Hmm.

After negotiating the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Belichick used two second round picks Friday night on safety Kyle Dugger (# 37) from Lenoir-Rhyne University and linebacker Josh Uche (# 60 ) from Michigan. He used three third round picks on linebacker Anfernee Jennings (# 87) from Alabama and tight ends Devin Asiasi (# 91) from UCLA and Daltone Keene (# 101) from Virginia Tech.

Well, at least Asiasi and Keene are addressing the huge hole left by Rob Gronkowski, who was not retired earlier this week and was traded to the Buccaneers at his request to find Brady.

“My reaction is difficult to explain,” said Dugger. “But I would say the closest thing would definitely be Christmas. My first Christmas.”

Entering the night with five second and third round picks, the Patriots traded twice, with the Ravens and the Raiders.

Finding a challenger for second-year pro Jarrett Stidham as Brady’s long-term replacement was not on the cards. The Patriots passed once over Jalen Hurts before being caught by the Eagles and five times over sliding quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm.

In a weak and tight final class, only Cole Kmet from Notre-Dame was out of the field in the first 59 choices. The Patriots were patient and doubled, as they did with Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez.

Belichick got his little school fix with Dugger, who has been named the 2019 NCAA Division II defensive player of the year despite his seven games due to injury. Lenoir-Rhyne’s first pick since 2000 burst onto the Senior Bowl scene and continued to shine at the NFL, where the underpowered high school chip on his shoulder stood out.

“It definitely became a mountain on my shoulders,” said Dugger. “This is definitely something that is going to be permanent.”

Departure guarantees Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung are both 32 years old and are under contract until the 2021 season, which allows Dugger to be treated to take over, especially for Chung as security of the box with some linebacker traits. The exchange of Duron Harmon with the Lions opened a place in the Patriots’ favorite rotation with three levels of security.

After six years at university, the 24-year-old Dugger will be an older recruit. He also had six career punt returns for touchdowns. Special teams are dear to the heart of Belichick.