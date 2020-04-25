Nuke LaLoosh’s Steve Dalkowski inspiration for “Bull Durham” dies

Steve Dalkowski, a wild left-hander and hard pitcher whose career in the minor league inspired the creation of Nuke LaLoosh in the movie “Bull Durham,” is dead. He was 80 years old.

He died Sunday in Connecticut Central hospital in New Britain. His sister, Patricia Cain, said on Friday that he had several pre-existing conditions that became complicated when he was infected with the new coronavirus. Dalkowski had been assisted living for 26 years due to alcoholic dementia.

Dalkowski never reached the major leagues but would have thrown well over 100 mph. Long before speed was accurately tracked, it spawned legends that estimated it was approaching 110mph or 115mph – some even said 125mph.

“The fastest I have ever seen,” said Ted Williams, then retired, after facing Dalkowski in spring training stick training in 1963, according to a director’s first-person story and screenwriter Ron Shelton.

Clyde King, the future manager and executive of the big league who worked with Dalkowski in the Orioles system, wrote in his 1999 autobiography “A King’s Legacy” that Dalkowski had the best fastball out of the thousands of pitchers he had seen.

But Dalkowski’s location was missing.

He averaged 17.6 strikeouts and 18.7 steps in nine innings at Kingsport Class D in 1957, throwing 39 wild shots in 62 innings from 1 to 8. On August 31, he withdrew 24 batting and walking 17 or 18 – the records differ – in an 8-4 loss to Bluefield, hitting four and throwing six wild shots.

At Class C Stockton in 1960, he scored 262 goals and walked 262 goals in 170 innings.

“You heard all the stories about Steve, and they were true,” said former teammate Bobby Floyd, now senior advisor to the New York Mets. “I remember he was on the mound one day in Stockton, he was not warmed up and he just threw the ball at our clubhouse behind the wall in the left center field. It must have been at least 400 feet. “

And then there was training at Daytona Beach.

“They had an outdoor wooden fence. They drew a strike zone there and brought it down to about 60 feet, 6 inches, and had it thrown, “said Floyd. “After a while there were a lot of holes in this fence – inside, outside, top to bottom – and the hitting area was clean.”

No matter how hard Dalkowski tried and the Orioles suggested, he never mastered control.

“And what would happen if? But it wasn’t in the cards,” said his sister. “Stevie was wild. It was part of his thing.”

Shelton was a minor league player with the Orioles from 1967 to 1971 and used the stories he heard about Dalkowski when he wrote and directed the 1988 film “Bull Durham”.

Dalkowski signed with the Orioles in 1957 and remained in their minor league system until 1964. He finished with the Pittsburgh Pirates and California Angels farm teams in 1965.

“They called him” Dalko “and the guys liked to hang out with him and the women wanted to take care of him and if he came into a room at that time he was probably drunk,” Shelton wrote in his 2009 story, who appeared in the Los Angeles Times and The Sun in Baltimore.

“He was 14 feet long inside the Bakersfield, California police station, all the bar fights, nothing serious, the cops said. He got into the trucks at dawn to picking grapes with migrant farm workers from County Kern – and ultimately couldn’t even hold the job. ”

Dalkowski pitched and played the quarterback at New Britain High School, setting a Connecticut record with 24 strikeouts in a game.

He was with the Orioles for spring major league training in 1963 when he injured his throwing arm. He never regained his old speed.

“He was measured for a uniform in the morning and he pitched against those damned Yankees in the afternoon and injured his elbow,” said his sister.

Dalkowski’s minor league record was 46-80 with 1,324 strikeouts, 1,236 walks and 145 wilderness pitches in 956 innings in nine seasons, according to Baseball Reference.

Dalkowski suffered from dementia and had lived at the Grandview Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in New Britain since 1994, previously known as the Walnut Hill Care Center.

“It was a job, brother. Even in the past few years, when things weren’t so good, it was always fun to be there, “said Cain. “He will be greatly missed, not only by myself, but by many other people.”

Dalkowski married Virginia Billingsley in 1975 and his wife died in 1994. Besides his sister, he is survived by nephews Daniel and David Lee, grand-niece Amanda Lee and grand-nephew Nicholas Lee.

His funeral will be private.