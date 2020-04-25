NFL Draft: What’s Going On With Mike Vrabel?

Before the first round of the NFL draft, viewers already knew they were going to have a unique experience on Thursday.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the event was held remotely, with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, team staff and all recruits participating from their own homes. So, with everyone hanging around in their natural environment, you had to expect the cameras to capture some interesting stuff.

That said, it’s hard to imagine anyone ready to watch what was going on with Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel on Thursday night on national television.

Nothing is normal for anyone in these days of isolation and social distancing, but the Vrabel house seems to take it to a new level. Titans coach seems to have chosen his Georgia attacking team Isaiah Wilson while flanked by a cheeky comrade wearing one of Vrabel’s old Pro Bowl jerseys and a guy disguised as Frozone from the movies “The Incredibles “.

“It’s been a long quarantine here, man,” Vrabel told reporters by phone. “We have a group of 19 and 18 year olds and, you know, they are crazy. And again, they saw all the other children as the project went on and they said,” Eh well, let’s give it a go. ” It was fun. “

Vrabel’s older son became an involuntary part of the bizarre scene. The coach was sure to clarify to reporters that Boston College offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel was do not use the bathroom with the door open, as some screenshots have shown.

“Tyler was sitting on a bar stool next to his mother, and as fate would have it, he probably appeared to be something else,” said Vrabel. “Carter and Jackson wanted to be part of it and stand behind me. Tyler didn’t want anything to do with it. ”

The new appearance project gave an overview of the makeshift war rooms of the people who also make the big decisions for the other teams. Some units looked luxurious, others pleasant and comfortable, and some quite sparse.

Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia

David Gettleman, General Manager of the New York Giants

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden

New York Giants coach Joe Judge

Washington Redskins coach Ron Rivera

Overall, it was a pretty cool concept – even if it led to at least one thing that we can never ignore.