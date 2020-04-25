Navy recommends reinstatement of licensed carrier captain

Senior Navy officer recommended reinstatement of captain of dismissed carrier for sending charged email to commanders urging faster action to protect crew from coronavirus outbreak, familiar officials said Friday of the investigation.

Naval chief of admiral Mike Gilday recommended that Captain Brett Crozier be brought back to his ship, officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the results of an investigation that failed to not yet made public.

If approved, his recommendation would end a tragedy that rocked Navy leadership, sent thousands of crewmembers of carrier Theodore Roosevelt ashore to Guam for quarantine and affected fleet operations to across the Pacific, a region critical to US national security interests.

Tuesday, Gilday met with General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, Friday morning to present his recommendations. An official says that Esper asked for a delay in any public announcement while it reviews the recommendation.

Earlier today, Esper chief spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman had suggested that Esper approached the issue with an open mind and “is generally inclined to support Navy leadership in its decision.”

The extraordinary episode took place in front of an audience already overwhelmed by the pandemic. And it worked as the military coped with the coronavirus by cutting back on training, cutting recruitment and stopping staff movements even as it deployed tens of thousands of National Guards and other troops to assist agencies civilians to cope with virus epidemics across the country.

Crozier was abruptly sacked earlier this month by the acting secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly, who himself resigned a few days later, when the decision was widely condemned. Crozier’s return would reunite him with crew members who were so upset by his shooting that many gathered on deck and cheered and chanted his name as he left the ship after his dismissal.

On Thursday, 840 sailors from Theodore Roosevelt tested positive for the virus and four are hospitalized. Crozier himself would also have tested positive. An Arkansas sailor died and more than 4,200 of the 5,000 crew members on the ship were transferred to the island for quarantine.

It was difficult and complicated to clean the ship and its crew of the virus. Seafarers who test negative after completing their quarantine period suddenly develop symptoms a day or two later. The unpredictable behavior of the virus challenges the international medical community as a whole, making it more difficult to determine when the carrier can return to work or return home.