Let ‘Mrs America be wrong on Gloria Steinem

If you watched one of the “Mrs. America”, the star-studded mini-series on the battle for the Amendment of Equal Rights, you might be wondering how accurately it captures this chapter that divides the story American politics.

The nine-part drama pits conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly (Cate Blanchett) and her supporters against a group of feminist stars led by Gloria Steinem (Rose Byrne), Bella Abzug (Margo Martindale) and Betty Friedan (Tracey Ullman) subject to heated internal debates. Designer Dahvi Waller and her team of writers conducted extensive research on second wave feminism and the rise of the new right in the 1970s.

Like almost all works of historical fiction, “Ms. America” ​​takes certain liberties, especially when it comes to private conversations behind closed doors, and offers a necessarily subjective interpretation of highly polarizing personalities such as Schlafly, whose family has criticized the series. But when it comes to events on the public record, “Ms. America” ​​is very close to the facts, often quoting feminist leaders and their critics word for word.

“Overall, they did a great job,” said historian Marjorie Spruill, author of “Divided We Stand: The Battle Over Women’s Rights and Family Values ​​That Polarized American Politics”.

In episode 2, Steinem launched the magazine Ms. and was criticized by the feminist movement – in particular the thorny Friedan – as well as by his opponents. Meanwhile, Schafly’s profile begins to rise as she mobilizes her supporters against ERA.

Here is an overview of the facts and fiction in “Gloria”:

Movement to stop ERA accelerated quickly, thanks to Schlafly report



“Gloria” opens as Ann Patterson, an opponent of Oklahoma’s ERA, calls Schlafly to explain how she and other activists defeated ratification of the amendment in her home country, thanks to “a small article in your newsletter”.

After the Oklahoma Senate passed the ERA on a voice vote, Patterson and others urged the House to reconsider. “They said,” Don’t rush and just pass this thing because there are many of us who oppose “, and they prevented its ratification. This is where it all started. And it was in the first week after let the amendment go to the states, “said Spruill. From there, Patterson contacted Schlafly and began to mobilize women in other states using Schlafly’s contact list.

Schlafly “didn’t come out of the blue,” said Spruill. “She had this network ready to operate when she decided to take on this problem.”





In “Gloria”, Schlafly decides that the Stop ERA movement must “make noise”. The group calls Schlafly to be their spokesperson – much like Steinem has become the public face of the women’s movement – and an appearance on “The Phil Donahue Show”, where Schlafly denounces feminism and stirs up fears about the EER, contributes to its rise in the media. In a 2011 interview, she called the appearance “one of the things that started to rally the troops on our side.”

Long before cable news created a demand for political rotation 24/7, Schlafly understood the power of what we might now call “trolling”. She was extremely accessible, often answering her own phone and “always ready with a concise comment,” said Spruill, which made her attractive to book-show-bookers. The Stop ERA movement “established it as a single point of contact” so that producers always know who to call. It also meant that Schlafly was practically the only person to represent the ERA opposition on television, and no other anti-ERA figure has approached his level of notoriety.

But Schlafly was also a powerful organizer, hosting annual meetings where she provided media training to her subscribers and taught them “how to take a question and turn it into the one you want to answer,” says Spruill. “I think about this every time I see Kellyanne Conway on TV.”

(You can look Appearance of Schlafly on “Donahue“And dozens of his other interviews, via the Eagle Forum YouTube account.)



Baked bread – and pies and cakes – for lawmakers



As ERA ready for vote in home state, Illinois, Schlafly and supporters storm the capital, armed with loaves of bread and jam addressed to “bread makers for breadwinners” “

Opponents of ERA brought home-made products to lawmakers in several states, said Spruill. (You can also read about this tactic in a Profile of People magazine from 1975.)

“They thought you caught more flies with honey than vinegar. Part of their strategy was to say, “We are happy with the relationships between men and women as they are and we want you to continue to provide and protect us.” And they thought most of the men in power didn’t really want a big change in gender roles. “

Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem, on the left, and Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan in “Mrs. America.” (Sabrina Lantos / FX)

The tension between Friedan and other feminist leaders, especially Steinem, was real – and perhaps worse than “Mrs. America”



It’s not exactly a secret that Friedan has often run up against his “liberal” comrades on a number of issues, including lesbian rights.

The friction between Friedan and his more progressive successors in the women’s movement was well documented – and arguably sensationalist – by journalists at the time. Steinem’s quote at Ms. Gloria’s launch party at “Gloria” (“The media has tried to make her a celebrity, but no one should mistake her for a leader”) is taken directly from a speech she gave in February 1972, which was picked up by the media.

Throughout 1972, Friedan repeatedly coated Steinem and Abzug as “chauvinistic women“Who were looking to take advantage of the women’s movement. In a famous Dispatch of November 1972 for Esquire magazine, Nora Ephron painted Friedan as an abrasive, slightly pathetic figure, desperate to maintain his influence and Steinem as the kind and elegant young woman who became the public face of the movement.

While the media has undoubtedly loved the stories of feminist infighting, “Mrs. America” ​​undoubtedly understates the private animosity between Friedan and her peers. In his memoirs, “My Life on the Road,” Steinem also says that Friedan once refused to shake his mother’s hand and remembers a time when Abzug yelled at Friedan so fiercely that it damaged his ropes vocal.

But like “Mrs. America,” Steinem resisted taking the bait in a public forum. “I never answered in person or on paper, on the grounds that it would only feed the stereotype that women cannot get along,” she wrote, also citing an aversion to confrontation rooted in her childhood. .

For Steinem, abortion was personal …

Steinem’s memoirs “My Life on the Road” are dedicated to John Sharpe, the London doctor who agreed to provide her with an abortion, which was then illegal, when she was 22 years old and on her way to India – a moment of formation described in “Ms. America.” Sharpe made two promises to her: that she would not share her name in her lifetime and that she would do something with her life. Steinem and black feminist leader Flo Kennedy, starred in ” Ms. America “by Niecy Nash, both have often told the story in” Gloria “about a female taxi driver who said that” if men could get pregnant, abortion would be a sacrament. “

Like the character of “Mrs. America”, the real Steinem expressed her exasperation at the way the media coverage was centered on her appearance and style. In “My Life on the Road,” Steinem suggests that fixation with her appearance increased as she moved away from journalism and became more involved in the women’s movement. “I had been called a ‘pretty girl’ before I was identified as a feminist in my mid-thirties. Then suddenly I found myself called “beautiful,” she wrote, attributing this change to the stereotype of feminist ugliness. “It became an accusation that I was listened to only because of my appearance and the corollary that the media had created for me. ”